Quantcast
Connect with us

WATCH: Trump pushing crazy conspiracy theories from White House podium during Thursday evening address

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump speaking during a COVID-19 press briefing on September 18, 2020. (Screenshot)

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave a White House press briefing, and opened with an immediate attack on the election process — even as ballot counts trended against him.

“If you count the legal vote, I easily win,” said Trump. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” There is no basis for this. He then went on to boast that this was a “red wave” year because Republicans kept the Senate and lost no seats in the House — neither of which has been confirmed yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Media polling was election interference, in the truest sense of that word,” he added, accusing people baselessly of running “suppression polls” to trick Republican voters into staying home.

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Matt Gaetz attacks Nikki Haley for saying ‘the law must be followed’ on ballot count

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

On Thursday, President Donald Trump's former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted that "the law must be followed" in the ballot count and that "the truth will prevail."

We all owe @realDonaldTrump for his leadership of conservative victories for Senate, House, & state legislatures. He and the American people deserve transparency & fairness as the votes are counted. The law must be followed. We have to keep the faith that the truth will prevail.

— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) November 5, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

WATCH: Kellyanne Conway hilariously cornered — on Fox News

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway struggled to explain her position during an appearance on Fox News on Thursday.

Conway complained that Joe Biden's campaign manager had declared the former vice president would be the next president of the United States.

"That should not be said because we are still counting votes," Conway argued.

As Fox News personality Martha MacCallum noted, Trump himself declared victory on election night.

CONWAY: Biden's campaign manager called him 'the next POTUS.' He shouldn't be doing that while we're still counting votes

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Fed’s Powell: More stimulus needed to help US economy

Published

28 mins ago

on

November 5, 2020

By

The trajectory of Covid-19 remains key to the US recovery and until it is eradicated, more emergency spending will be "essential" to support the economy, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday.

But with America's knife-edge election yet to be called, as state officials continue to tally ballots, the potential for a split government in Washington makes it less likely Congress will end months of gridlock and quickly approve another giant spending package to help workers and businesses.

Democratic challenger Joe Biden appears well-positioned to unseat President Donald Trump, but Republicans could retain control of the Senate -- although the final outcome may not be known for weeks, until after at least one run-off election in Georgia.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE