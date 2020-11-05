WATCH: Trump pushing crazy conspiracy theories from White House podium during Thursday evening address

On Thursday, President Donald Trump gave a White House press briefing, and opened with an immediate attack on the election process — even as ballot counts trended against him.

“If you count the legal vote, I easily win,” said Trump. “If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us.” There is no basis for this. He then went on to boast that this was a “red wave” year because Republicans kept the Senate and lost no seats in the House — neither of which has been confirmed yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Media polling was election interference, in the truest sense of that word,” he added, accusing people baselessly of running “suppression polls” to trick Republican voters into staying home.

Watch below: