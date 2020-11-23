WATCH: Trump shamed Thanksgiving turkey for refusing to concede White House pardon contest

It was just two years ago that President Donald Trump mocked a Thanksgiving turkey for refusing to concede the election for a White House pardon. As Thanksgiving 2020 approaches, Trump has officially become that turkey.

“This was a fair election… unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount,” Trump announced about the battle between Carrots and Peas.

“We’re still fighting with Carrots,” he joked in a speech. “And I will tell you, we’ve come to a conclusion: Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you, the results did not change. Too bad for Carrots.”

It’s unclear if Carrots still maintains the election was rigged, as President Trump does about the 2020 election. He joined Peas at Virginia Tech’s “Gobblers Rest” exhibit in Blacksburg, Virginia. There students and veterinarians within Virginia Tech’s Department of Animal and Poultry Sciences in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences care for all turkeys given a pardon.

This year’s contest is between Corn and Cob, according to a release from the White House.

See the video of Trump’s 2018 pardon below:

