WATCH: Trump supporter — wearing a floatation device — makes a scene over masks outside his golf club

Published

1 min ago

on

Trump supporter wearing a floatation device outside his Trump National DC golf course (screengrabs)

A supporter of President Donald J. Trump’s “forcefully” exhaled on a protester outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 21. He was wearing a Trump flotation device when the incident occurred, but neglected to wear a mask during the confrontation.

“Get away from me,” a woman could be heard saying. “If you don’t have a mask, you need to back off.”

The belligerent man then inhaled and exhaled powerfully in her direction. When the woman said “that’s assault,” the man responded, “Yeah, call the cops and ask them to come get me.” He then walked away.

Watch the video below.


