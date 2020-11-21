WATCH: Trump supporter — wearing a floatation device — makes a scene over masks outside his golf club
A supporter of President Donald J. Trump’s “forcefully” exhaled on a protester outside of the Trump National Golf Club on Nov. 21. He was wearing a Trump flotation device when the incident occurred, but neglected to wear a mask during the confrontation.
“Get away from me,” a woman could be heard saying. “If you don’t have a mask, you need to back off.”
The belligerent man then inhaled and exhaled powerfully in her direction. When the woman said “that’s assault,” the man responded, “Yeah, call the cops and ask them to come get me.” He then walked away.
Watch the video below.
Trump supporter forcefully exhaling without a mask on a protester outside the Trump National Golf Club, Nov. 21, 2020 pic.twitter.com/Bq2mMH1At0
— Douglas Christian (@DougChristianDC) November 21, 2020
