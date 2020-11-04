Quantcast
WATCH: Trump supporters chant ‘Stop The Count’ — while trying to disrupt tabulation in Detroit

Published

38 mins ago

on

Screengrab of vote counting in Detroit.

Tensions are running high in Michigan as the Trump campaign fights against ballot tabulation in the Democratic Party stronghold of Detroit.

“The Trump campaign says it is filing lawsuit in Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given ‘meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process,'” the Associated Press reported Wednesday. “Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign ‘has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.'”

On Twitter, video surfaced that appears to show Trump poll challengers chanting, “Stop The Count” in Detroit.

