WATCH: Trump supporters chant ‘Stop The Count’ — while trying to disrupt tabulation in Detroit

Tensions are running high in Michigan as the Trump campaign fights against ballot tabulation in the Democratic Party stronghold of Detroit.

“The Trump campaign says it is filing lawsuit in Michigan Court of Claims seeking to halt the counting of ballots until it is given ‘meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process,'” the Associated Press reported Wednesday. “Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien says in a statement Wednesday that the campaign ‘has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

On Twitter, video surfaced that appears to show Trump poll challengers chanting, “Stop The Count” in Detroit.

Poll challengers have started chanting something and circling a particular table. With @BridgeDet313 pic.twitter.com/US2Bhyt37H — Bisma Parvez (@BismaPar) November 4, 2020

Back at TCF Center downtown and there are dozens of Republicans are chanting "stop the count" pic.twitter.com/b3Tqesn5zr — Bryce Huffman (@BryceHuffman313) November 4, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#BREAKING: Large, animated crush of “stop the count” protestors trying to push their way into TCF hall in #Detroit where ballots are being counted. They’re being blocked by guards at the door. Pizza boxes are pushed against the window to obstruct view. It’s tense. @NBCNews pic.twitter.com/zFhzd88skX — Steve Patterson (@PattersonNBC) November 4, 2020

Now the GOP operatives here are chanting “let us in” while workers are trying to count ballots. pic.twitter.com/YctgyTbmyk — Ray Wert (@raywert) November 4, 2020