WATCH: Trump supporters howl and boo at ‘Stop the Steal’ rally after Arizona certifies election results

During the “Stop the Steal” rally outside the Hyatt Hotel in Phoenix, Arizona, right-wing troll, convicted felon, and rally organizer Ali Alexander dampened the mood when he announced the recent news that the state has certified its election results.

“Bad news,” Alexander said through his bullhorn. “One minute ago, Arizona has certified the official canvas results for the 2020 general election.”

“Governor [Doug Ducey] made this stupid quote: ‘We do elections well, our system is strong,'” Alexander continued as a chorus of boos and moans emanated from the crowd.

As Alexander continued to speak, the crowd started chanting, “Traitor.”

Watch the video below: