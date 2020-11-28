Watch: Trump’s ‘cozy’ history with white supremacists captured in viral video

A new viral video released by “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” on Friday offers an in-depth look into President Donald Trump’s ongoing refusal to condemn white supremacy.

According to the three-minute YouTube video’s description, it aims to highlight Trump’s “cozy relationship with supremacists.” The video, which garnered more than 700,000 views in less than 24 hours, notes Trump’s repeated attacks on nearly everyone under the sun.

Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for the Noah’s show, provided the commentary for the video. During the video, he noted that Trump has often been “famous for being quick with an insult,” reports the Huffington Post. From lawmakers , state, and local officials, to Democratic voters, Trump has so easily insulted tons of people—except white supremacists.

When Trump was elected, racists rejoiced. White supremacists rallied around him holding rallies and blatantly making their racial bias known. On multiple occasions, Trump has retweeted white genocide posts on social media and subtly defended the actions of white supremacists.

Wood also recalled what occurred during the racially-charged battle in Charlottesville between racists and anti-racists as the president noted that there were “very fine people” on both sides.

Trump’s History of Condoning White Supremacy | The Daily Social Distancing Show www.youtube.com

During the first presidential debate when Trump was given the opportunity to denounce white supremacy, instead of doing so, he asked the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by” which, subsequently, made things worse. In fact, it further solidified Trump’s stance on white supremacy.

Although Wood argues that “Of all Donald Trump’s scandals, supporting white supremacists should have been the easiest to avoid,” its actually been one of the most difficult scandals for Trump to distance from due to his inability to denounce white supremacy.