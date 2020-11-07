WATCH: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gives upbeat and hopeful victory speech
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris gave an upbeat victory speech on Saturday evening.
The California senator began by talking about legendary Congressman John Lewis (D-GA) and praising democracy.
“You ushered in a new day for America,” Harris said, to honking from the vehicles at the car rally.
“And to the American people, thank you to turning out in record numbers to ensure your voice was heard,” she said. “You chose hope and decency and science and, yes, truth.”
She offered praise for campaign volunteers, poll workers, voters and all the trailblazers who came before her.
“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last,” she said.
“Dream with ambition and lead with conviction,” she told the children of America.
She then began talking about policy and the “real work” facing the administration.
“And the road will not be easy, but America is ready and so are Joe and I,” she said. “We elected a president who represents the best of us.”
She then introduced President-elect Joe Biden.
Watch:
