WATCH: Walgreens manager boots a Black veteran for being a ‘shoplifter’ – and doesn’t apologize after he clears his name

Trial lawyer Ben Crump tweeted a video of a Black veteran being kicked out of a Walgreens store for allegedly stealing from a nearby store. “Just another day of #ShoppingWhileBlack,” Crump wrote.

“This Black veteran was kicked out of a Walgreens by Covina PD [Covina, Calif. Police Department] after a manager claimed he stole something at a nearby store. She then refused to apologize after the other store verified he didn’t match the actual thief’s description. Just another day of #ShoppingWhileBlack.”

After a series of responses to the video on Crump’s page, Walgreens responded, “We are aware of this matter and are working with management so that it can be looked into.”

