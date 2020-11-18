WATCH: Woman finally confronts man who’s been spewing racist rants in her hallway for years

Autumn Tillman of San Francisco says her neighbor has been spouting racist rants in her building’s hallway for years, and she finally decided to confront the man and captured the whole thing on video, KPIX reports.
Tillman says the man, identified as David Rosner, paces up and down the hallway on a daily basis while making racist comments. According to her, most of her neighbors, especially children, are afraid of him. Recently, his rants started to target Asians.
“Nobody should ever have to hear that they have to go back to their own country or anything like that, I’m sorry,” said Tillman. “My building is like 70 percent Asian families.”
After reaching her boiling point, Tillman posted a video to Instagram to speak up.
“Asian people have been there for the black community. They’re always on the frontline with their signs, demanding justice for my community. They’re always on social media, when you go to a lot of Asian people – like you go to their social media – you see the Black Lives Matter hashtags,” said Tillman. “They’re just as angry as the black community is.”
Watch KPIX’s report on the story below:
