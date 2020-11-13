‘We don’t know’: Trump lawyer disputes whether we have fair elections on HBO’s ‘Real Time’
Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis on Friday received tough questions from Bill Maher on HBO’s “Real Time.”
Maher asked about how Trump may have come close to admitting defeat on Friday.
Trump: “This administration will not be going to a lockdown … whatever happens in the future — who knows which administration it will be? I guess time will tell …" pic.twitter.com/9XnLtn6pBZ
— The Recount (@therecount) November 13, 2020
Ellis said Trump had no change in his demeanor on Friday.
Maher argued we have free and fair elections in America.
“We don’t know that,” Ellis said.
Maher repeatedly tried to bring facts to the conversation, but Ellis largely repeated discredited talking points from the campaign.
Ellis kept falsely claiming that the campaign is prevailing in court.
“Just stop it,” Maher said. “Just stop.”
Ellis repeatedly refused to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential race.
Watch:
