‘We just haven’t seen it’: Fox News host shoots down Ronna McDaniel’s voter fraud claims

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Friday tried to lend credence to President Donald Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud — but even the hosts at Fox News weren’t buying it.

During his interview with McDaniel, host Bret Baier pointed out that the Trump campaign has uncovered no evidence of fraud that would come anywhere close to overturning the results of the 2020 election.

“In Michigan, it was 146,000 votes between Biden and President Trump,” Baier said. “So are you saying you’re going to come forward in this press conference and announce something that’s going to change the dynamic?”

“I’m saying be patient and allow us to pursue these irregularities and some of these allegations that are very serious,” she replied.

She then emphasized that she wanted every “legal” vote to be counted and said that she was also worried about unnamed actors trying to “subvert the vote.”

“We agree with you and we want to look into everything as well,” Baier said. “But we just haven’t seen it. It hasn’t been prevented. There’s been all this kind of stuff on the internet but when you look into it, it doesn’t pan out.”

