‘We rebuilt the Blue Wall’: Biden brags about setting the record for most votes won in history

With Kamala Harris socially-distanced near his side, Joe Biden addressed the nation on Friday evening.

While he did not declare victory — like Donald Trump falsely did early Wednesday morning — he did predict it and bragged about Democrats setting the record for the most votes ever won by a presidential ticket.

“We’re beating Donald Trump by over 4 million votes,” Biden said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the Biden-Harris ticket “rebuilt the Blue Wall” of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

“The people spoke,” he said.

And then he turned his attention to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hearts break with you,” he said to the family members of coronavirus victims.

And he urged patience as the votes are tabulated.

“Democracy works, your vote will be counted,” he promised.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also urged civility and unity.

“We don’t have any more time to waste on partisan warfare,” he said.

Watch: