Quantcast
Connect with us

‘We should have modeled better behavior’: Newsom apologizes for attending 12-person party in Napa County

Published

5 mins ago

on

Gov. Gavin Newsom (ABC)

On Friday, Nov. 6, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) “attended dinner to celebrate the 50th birthday of his longtime friend and political adviser Jason Kinney. The outdoor dinner at The French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together 12 people, including the governor and his wife.”

In a statement Friday, Nov. 13, Newsom said that “while our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A representative for Kinney, Molly Weedn, said, “This was a small, intimate, 12-person dinner held outdoors with family and a few close friends to celebrate a 50th birthday,” and that protocols had been followed. Still, three families were reported to have been at the dinner, which is against the one-family rule promoted by Newsom.

The California Republican Party tweeted that the governor “seems to be talking out of both sides of his mouth,” citing a prior tweet by Newsom.

 

It was not immediately clear what Newsom ate and how much he spent at The French Laundry, which offers a variety of extremely pricey menus.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 3-star Michelin restaurant has maintained its $350 per person tasting menu, served in an outdoor dining room during the pandemic. It also added a number of other options, including a $450 per person menu for parties of up to 12 people, that can be served indoors or outside, and another for $850. The restaurant requires all reservations to be paid in advance.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘We should have modeled better behavior’: Newsom apologizes for attending 12-person party in Napa County

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

On Friday, Nov. 6, the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) "attended dinner to celebrate the 50th birthday of his longtime friend and political adviser Jason Kinney. The outdoor dinner at The French Laundry in Yountville in Napa County brought together 12 people, including the governor and his wife."

In a statement Friday, Nov. 13, Newsom said that “while our family followed the restaurant’s health protocols and took safety precautions, we should have modeled better behavior and not joined the dinner.”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

John Kelly says Trump ‘hurts our national security’ by refusing to give Joe Biden intel briefings

Published

5 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

President Donald J. Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly said his former boss is hurting "our national security" by refusing to provide President-elect Joe Biden his daily intelligence briefings, Politico reported.

“You lose a lot if the transition is delayed because the new people are not allowed to get their head in the game,” Kelly said Friday. “The president, with all due respect, does not have to concede. But it’s about the nation. It hurts our national security because the people who should be getting [up to speed], it’s not a process where you go from zero to 1,000 miles per hour.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Career prosecutors call on Bill Barr to rescind order to investigate unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud: report

Published

14 mins ago

on

November 13, 2020

By

According to a new report from the Washington Post, sixteen assistant U.S. attorneys assigned to monitor irregularities in the 2020 election are calling on Attorney General Bill Barr to rescind his greenlighting of investigations into claims of “vote tabulation irregularities” before the 2020 election results are certified.

The letter states that Barr's move “thrusts career prosecutors into partisan politics.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE