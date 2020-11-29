Western states call for massive rent relief — and political wins
SAN JOSE, Calif. — The best hope for swift pandemic aid to struggling California tenants and landlords might come from Georgia.State lawmakers from California and three other Western states this week are urging their congressional delegations to step up with $100 billion for rent relief — an achievable goal, they believe, if Democrats win two seats in U.S. Senate elections in Georgia, seize control of the upper chamber, and push a significant stimulus bill through Congress.Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, chair of the housing and community development committee, said the federal aid…
‘Sheriff, hurry up please.’ Disabled man battles intruder as cops wait down the street
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — He had just stepped from the shower and was settling in for the night when he caught a glimpse of a figure outside his window.Seventy-year-old Bill Norkunas, a childhood polio survivor, headed over to the light and flicked it on hoping to scare away whoever was there. Instead, the light was a beacon drawing a young man to his front door, a door made of glass.And then for the next 15 minutes, Norkunas stood there, barefoot and unclothed, with his crutches, on one side of the glass pane trying to steady a gun in his trembling hand while the stranger stood on the other sid... (more…)
Canada blocks certain drug exports in response to US plan
Canada announced Saturday a ban on exporting certain medicines that are or may soon be in short supply, a measure in response to a US plan to import drugs from its northern neighbor.
The plan promoted by outgoing US President Donald Trump aimed at allowing pharmacists and wholesalers to import certain prescription drugs in bulk from Canada takes effect on Monday.
The US plan is intended to lower prices for Americans, but comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for some medicines.
Canada's ban took effect on Friday, its health ministry said, and is intended "to protect Canada's drug supply from bulk importations that could worsen drug shortages in Canada."
COVID-19
Santa Clara County moves to shut down all 49ers activities for three-week minimum
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The 49ers might not be able to practice at their Santa Clara facility or host games at Levi’s Stadium in the coming weeks.That announcement was made Saturday by James Williams, counsel for Santa Clara County, in a news briefing as the county’s public health department announced new COVID-19 protocols amid the growing number of new cases in the area and decreased availability of hospital beds.Per the county’s new health guidelines, contact sports will be prohibited in the county for a minimum of the next three weeks. That means the 49ers, Stanford football team, San Jose S... (more…)