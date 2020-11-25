‘We’ve never had a president act more like a Russian agent’: CNN’s Cuomo slams Trump’s attacks on democracy

On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo tore into President Donald Trump for his demand to “turn the election over” into a victory for him instead.
“Last time I heard a voice like that spouting nonsense like that with a screen that was lit up like that, it was Poltergeist. This is just as scary,” said Cuomo. “As for all that evidence of mass voter fraud, they’re nodding their heads, yes, yes, yes. Then why don’t they offer some? At least 30 cases lost since Election Day, all for the same reason, conservative judges, liberal judges, conservative states, liberal states: no proof. Today, more nothing. Unsworn witnesses making claims of fraud that they suspected or largely heard about. All those Trumpers in power, think about it, all those different elections in states he lost, swing states, yet none of them came forward with anything real. What does that tell you?”
ADVERTISEMENT
“We have never had a president act more like a Russian agent causing discord and division, than Trump,” said Cuomo. “I don’t know what Biden is going to be able to do, but I for one am thankful to hear that at least he will try to be better.”
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has slashed advertising rates, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Anthony Scaramucci, former aide to President Donald Trump, told CNN's Chris Cuomo that he doesn't think there will be another MAGA campaign in 2024.
Trump is facing a number of state and federal lawsuits when he leaves office. Even if he manages to pardon himself or secure a pardon it would still leave tax and bank fraud cases.
"I actually think on January 21st, they're going to slice his throat metaphorically and they're going to push him out to pasture as hard as possible because you have all these young Republicans that want to run for president and Mitch McConnell knows that once he's out of power he has to dispatch them very quickly," Scaramucci said "By the way, Chris, you know the president's personality. I know it very well. The minute he leaves that stage, and it is no longer about him, he's not campaigning for other people. He's not going to go to diminishing crowd sized rallies for himself. And the bloom will be off the rose, and he'll be 75 years old. So, I see this thing ending way more abruptly than other people do."
On Wednesday, Courthouse News reporter Cameron Langford revealed that Fred Eshelman, a conservative donor and venture capital executive, sued True the Vote, a Texas-based right-wing voting watchdog frequently accused of voter suppression tactics, alleging that they tricked him into ponying up $2.5 million for legal efforts to protect the integrity of the 2020 election that they never actually followed through on.
Fred Eshelman, owner of a venture capital firm, sued True the Vote Inc. today. He claims it duped him into giving it $2.5 million for its Validate the Vote 2020 campaign to file lawsuits to uncover fraud in the Nov. elections on behalf of President Trump. @CourthouseNewspic.twitter.com/6f2JE6AZ1r
The recent pardon of ret. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn exasperated MSNBC's Joy Reid, who welcomed former federal prosecutors on her show Wednesday. She explained that President Donald Trump's opposition to "law and order" when it comes to his friends is just more example of Republican hypocrisy to which Americans have become accustomed.
"You know, and Congressman Lieu, you've got The Wall Street Journal going sort of deeper into some of the other things that he did," Reid said of Flynn. "This is not the guy we remember just chanting 'lock her up' at the 2016 Republican National Convention, which is what probably people know him for. Michael Flynn planned to forcibly kidnap a Muslim cleric living in the United States and deliver him to Turkey under the alleged proposal. Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr. were to be paid as much as $15 million to deliver him to the Turkish government, basically renditioning him for cash. Yet you have Lindsey Graham still Lindsey Grahaming calling it 'a great use of the pardon.' A-OK. Great job, Donald. I wonder what you make of this. I'm old enough to remember when Bill Clinton did a pardon for which Republicans would love to see him clacked in leg irons at the end of his presidency!"