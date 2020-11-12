Quantcast
Whether or not Trump concedes the election matters less and less as his grip on power diminishes: op-ed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Donald Trump appears at 2020 debate (screen grab)

As President Trump continues his crusade to overturn the election results, Tom Porter writes in Business Insider that it’s not really going to matter in the long run.

According to Porter, Trump’s grip on power is loosening and the world is already moving on.

One sign of this inevitability is the fact that Trump is losing Fox News, which is increasingly rejecting his repeated claims of mass voter fraud. Another is the fact that world leaders are lining up to congratulate Joe Biden on his apparent victory.

Another sign is the fact that despite Trump’s attempts to hold up the transition process, Biden is moving forward without out him. “The president-elect has announced key appointments and on Tuesday said Trump’s lack of cooperation wouldn’t slow him down,” Porter writes.

Read the full article over at Business Insider.


Trump megadonors who fought COVID-19 restrictions test positive after White House event

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

A pair of Republican megadonors who funded efforts against Wisconsin's stay-at-home orders have tested positive for the deadly coronavirus.

Liz and Dick Uihlein, founders of the shipping supply giant Uline, tested positive for the highly contagious virus after an Election Night party at the White House linked to at least five other cases within the Trump administration and re-election campaign, reported the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

2020 Election

Chuck Grassley jumps ship: Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 12, 2020

By

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Thursday said that he believes President-elect Joe Biden should have access to classified briefings to allow him to prepare to take office.

The remarks were first reported by CNN's Manu Raju.

“I would think - especially on classified briefings - the answer is yes,” Grassley said.

Grassley pointed to the contested 2000 election as a model for how the Trump administration should proceed in officially recognizing Biden's transition team.

The senator stuck to his answer after being reminded that the shortened transition time in 2000 may have contributed to the lack of preparation for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

