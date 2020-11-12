Whether or not Trump concedes the election matters less and less as his grip on power diminishes: op-ed

As President Trump continues his crusade to overturn the election results, Tom Porter writes in Business Insider that it’s not really going to matter in the long run.

According to Porter, Trump’s grip on power is loosening and the world is already moving on.

One sign of this inevitability is the fact that Trump is losing Fox News, which is increasingly rejecting his repeated claims of mass voter fraud. Another is the fact that world leaders are lining up to congratulate Joe Biden on his apparent victory.

Another sign is the fact that despite Trump’s attempts to hold up the transition process, Biden is moving forward without out him. “The president-elect has announced key appointments and on Tuesday said Trump’s lack of cooperation wouldn’t slow him down,” Porter writes.

