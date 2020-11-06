White House aides fret over who will have to sit Trump down to explain the election results

As the 2020 presidential election continues to trickle in throughout the week, voters are curious what will happen if President Donald J. Trump refuses to concede – or leave the White House altogether.

“Yes, like George Costanza deciding to just go back to the office on Monday as if he didn’t quit the Friday before, Trump apparently thinks he can just go on being president even if the American people have fired him. According to CNN, Trump reportedly has not prepared a concession speech and ‘in conversations with allies in recent days has said he has no intention of conceding the election,'” reported to Vanity Fair‘s Bess Levin. “The decision to go full delusional has obviously been strengthened by staffers, such as Mark Meadows, who “have not attempted to come to terms with the president about the reality of what is happening” and have instead fed into his claims of fraud; Vice President Mike Pence, who’s been soliciting money for a legal defense fund; and his adult children, who’ve been spouting absurd conspiracy theories on Twitter as they watch the ultimate opportunity for nepotism slip away. While Trump has apparently admitted to some people that he knows the electoral math has no chance of working out in his favor, he has “maintained that a prolonged court battle and corrosive rhetoric about election fraud would sow enough doubt to allow him to refuse to accept the results.”

Levin wrote, “And while the majority of the president’s inner circle is more than happy to go along with this sad alternative reality, a few members have reportedly grown worried that, eventually, someone will have to sit Trump down and explain that little Donny’s not going to be president anymore—and at this point, it seems unlikely anyone will be able to get through to him short of slapping him across the face and screaming, ‘YOU LOST! IT’S OVER!'”

Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said on Friday that the former vice president’s staff wasn’t worried about Trump refusing to leave the White House—not because they don’t believe he’s certifiably insane and might definitely barricade himself in the Oval Office, but because security will simply escort him from the premises. “The U.S. government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” he said.