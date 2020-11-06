White House aides fret over who will have to sit Trump down to explain the election results
As the 2020 presidential election continues to trickle in throughout the week, voters are curious what will happen if President Donald J. Trump refuses to concede – or leave the White House altogether.
“Yes, like George Costanza deciding to just go back to the office on Monday as if he didn’t quit the Friday before, Trump apparently thinks he can just go on being president even if the American people have fired him. According to CNN, Trump reportedly has not prepared a concession speech and ‘in conversations with allies in recent days has said he has no intention of conceding the election,'” reported to Vanity Fair‘s Bess Levin. “The decision to go full delusional has obviously been strengthened by staffers, such as Mark Meadows, who “have not attempted to come to terms with the president about the reality of what is happening” and have instead fed into his claims of fraud; Vice President Mike Pence, who’s been soliciting money for a legal defense fund; and his adult children, who’ve been spouting absurd conspiracy theories on Twitter as they watch the ultimate opportunity for nepotism slip away. While Trump has apparently admitted to some people that he knows the electoral math has no chance of working out in his favor, he has “maintained that a prolonged court battle and corrosive rhetoric about election fraud would sow enough doubt to allow him to refuse to accept the results.”
Levin wrote, “And while the majority of the president’s inner circle is more than happy to go along with this sad alternative reality, a few members have reportedly grown worried that, eventually, someone will have to sit Trump down and explain that little Donny’s not going to be president anymore—and at this point, it seems unlikely anyone will be able to get through to him short of slapping him across the face and screaming, ‘YOU LOST! IT’S OVER!'”
Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said on Friday that the former vice president’s staff wasn’t worried about Trump refusing to leave the White House—not because they don’t believe he’s certifiably insane and might definitely barricade himself in the Oval Office, but because security will simply escort him from the premises. “The U.S. government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House,” he said.
I remember there was a kid in my second grade class who locked himself in the bathroom and the teachers had to do the same thing https://t.co/gYQd0bLxdX
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) November 7, 2020
2020 Election
Trump raises money for his legal defense fund — but half of it goes to pay down debt: report
As President Donald J. Trump's re-election campaign flails in the final days of election calculations, his campaign is onto the next task: raising money to pay off his debts and fight his ongoing legal battles in what they refer to as a "corrupt" election.
"Starting early Wednesday, the campaign and the Republican National Committee have been sending dozens of daily text messages and emails saying they need financial support to challenge voting procedures," reported The Wall Street Journal's Julie Bykowicz. "Clicking through to the donation page, potential givers can review a disclaimer that 50 percent of any contribution will be used for general election campaign debt retirement and 50 percent for the campaign’s recount account."
2020 Election
Rupert Murdoch’s pro-Trump tabloid takes a sharp pivot — and turns on the Trump family: report
As President Donald J. Trump continues to use drastic measures to help save his presidency from Democratic challenger Joe Biden, a pro-Trump newspaper owned by Rupert Murdoch is changing its tone.
"Last month The New York Post called President Trump 'an invincible hero, who not only survived every dirty trick the Democrats threw at him, but the Chinese virus as well.' Then it published front-page articles trying to link the contents of a laptop said to belong to Hunter Biden to his father, Joseph R. Biden Jr.," The New York Times' Katie Robertson reported Friday. "On Thursday, in a sudden about-face, Rupert Murdoch’s scrappy tabloid published two articles with a wildly different tone. One accused the president of making an 'unfounded claim that political foes were trying to steal the election.' The headline on the other described Donald Trump Jr. as the 'panic-stricken' author of a 'clueless tweet.'"
2020 Election
Dan Rather devises ingenious way to explain the election outcome to Trump
News networks on Friday continued inching closer to declaring Joe Biden the victor of the 2020 presidential campaign.
But Trump continued to falsely push conspiracy theories while his campaign files lawsuits.
Veteran newsman Dan Rather has apparently been having the same thoughts as much of the country: what will happen if Trump refuses to accept that he lost the election?
Rather suggested that Trump might understand his deficit better if it were explained in a different matter.
"Maybe if we explained to Donald Trump that he is 'in debt' to the counted ballots in many states, he could better understand the 'math,'" Rather tweeted.