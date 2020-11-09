White House instructs senior officials to block any cooperation with Biden’s transition team: Washington Post
As President Donald Trump refuses to concede that he lost the presidential election, his administration issued new orders on Monday, the first weekday since all of the networks called the race for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on Saturday.
“The Trump White House on Monday instructed senior government leaders to block cooperation with President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team, escalating a standoff that threatens to impede the transfer of power and prompting the Biden team to consider legal action,” The Washington Post reported Monday. “Officials at agencies across the government who had prepared briefing books and carved out office space for the incoming Biden team to use as soon as this week were told instead that the transition would not be recognized until the Democrat’s election was confirmed by the General Services Administration, the low-profile agency that officially starts the transition.”
The newspaper granted anonymity so a “senior administration official” could speak candidly.
“We have been told: Ignore the media, wait for it to be official from the government,” the official said.
The Biden campaign held a call with reporters on Monday to voice its displeasure with the situation.
“The GSA, the government’s real estate arm, remained for a third day the proxy in the battle. Administrator Emily Murphy, a Trump political appointee who has lasted a full term in an administration where turnover has been the norm, is refusing to sign paperwork that releases Biden’s $6.3 million share of nearly $10 million in transition resources and gives his team access to agency officials and information,” the newspaper reported.
— Matt Viser (@mviser) November 10, 2020
Jim Comey issues statement to DOJ officials after a big resignation in protest: ‘Please hang in there until January 20’
Former FBI Director James Comey on Monday urged his former Department of Justice colleagues to remain in their positions until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office.
Comey's comments came after the head of the election crimes division resigned in protest.
“Attorney General William P. Barr, wading into President Trump’s unfounded accusations of widespread election irregularities, told federal prosecutors on Monday that they were allowed to investigate allegations of voter fraud before the results of the presidential race are certified,” The New York Times reported Monday. “Mr. Barr’s authorization prompted the Justice Department official who oversees investigations of voter fraud, Richard Pilger, to step down from the post within hours, according to an email Mr. Pilger sent to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times.”
2020 sets record as busiest Atlantic hurricane season in history as ‘Theta’ is named
Scientists have long warned that climate change would increase the number and intensity of hurricanes and on Monday 2020 became the busiest hurricane season in recorded history as "Theta" was named.
"The season had already featured 28 named storms, including a dozen that have made landfall in the United States. In addition to newly-minted Theta, meteorologists are tracking yet another system in the Caribbean that could be named in the days ahead," The Washington Post reported Monday.