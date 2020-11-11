White House requests names of DOD staffers who applauded outgoing official so they can be fired: report

White House officials are reportedly seeking to terminate some Department of Defense staffers because they applauded Acting Under Secretary for Policy Jim Anderson after he reportedly resigned.

Longtime conservative columnist Bill Kristol revealed that he had spoken with former DOD officials after Trump fired a large portion of the civilian leadership at the department.

As Anderson was leaving the building, staffers were said to have applauded the outgoing acting under secretary. White House officials who learned of the incident later demanded a list of those who had clapped for Anderson “so they could be fired,” Kristol said.

“A sign of the loyalty-oath atmosphere now at DOD: When Jim Anderson was fired yesterday as Acting Under Secretary for Policy, he was given a ‘clap-out’ as he left the building,” Kristol explained. “The [White House] called to request names of any political appointees who joined in so they could be fired.”

Short thread.

FWIW, my takeaway from conversations last night with recent DOD senior officials:

1) DOD under Esper has pushed back more than many people realize against many Trump ideas, ranging from use of troops here at home, to Afghan withdrawal, to military options re Iran. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 11, 2020

2) Chris Miller’s career has been entirely in counter-terrorism, and Trump knows him in that context from his job at NSC. “Totally out of his depth” for broad responsibilities as Sec Def–but if Trump wants to launch more Suleimani-like raids, it would sense to have Miller there. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 11, 2020

3) Kash Patel will be most powerful person in building as COS to Sec Def. A Trump loyalist, he helped engineer these changes, and is very close to WH Trumpists like McEntee and Meadows. Patel a more effective operator than Miller, will effectively be running civilian side of DOD. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 11, 2020

END — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) November 11, 2020