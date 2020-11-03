White House staff ‘don’t really care’ if Trump loses — they just want to be ‘free’ of him: report

White House staff are expecting the end of the Trump administration — and they’re reportedly fine with it.

“Something I’m thinking about tonight: how many White House officials and Trump allies have told me in the last few weeks that they’re counting down the days until they‘re free,” New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Tuesday.

According to Nuzzi, the public facing statements by Trump administration officials differ from what they are admitting in private.

“They don’t think he‘ll win the election, even if they publicly say they do, and they don’t really care,” Nuzzi reported.