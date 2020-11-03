White House staff ‘don’t really care’ if Trump loses — they just want to be ‘free’ of him: report
White House staff are expecting the end of the Trump administration — and they’re reportedly fine with it.
“Something I’m thinking about tonight: how many White House officials and Trump allies have told me in the last few weeks that they’re counting down the days until they‘re free,” New York Magazine White House correspondent Olivia Nuzzi reported Tuesday.
According to Nuzzi, the public facing statements by Trump administration officials differ from what they are admitting in private.
“They don’t think he‘ll win the election, even if they publicly say they do, and they don’t really care,” Nuzzi reported.
"They don't think he'll win the election, even if they publicly say they do, and they don't really care," Nuzzi reported.
— Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) November 4, 2020
‘Get your resume ready’: Kayleigh McEnany mocked for desperate ‘GOD IS IN CONTROL!!’ tweet
On Tuesday evening, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany posted a cryptic tweet with no context as the first round of votes started to pour in.
GOD IS IN CONTROL‼️ 🙏🏻
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) November 4, 2020
Commenters on social media expressed their confusion and ridicule over her unprompted remarks.
Biden projected to win Virginia’s 13 electoral votes: CBS and Fox News
Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win Virginia's 13 electoral votes.
Both Fox News and CBS predicted that Biden would win the commonwealth just minutes after polls closed.
BREAKING: CBS News projects former Vice President Joe Biden has won Virginia in the race for the presidency, pic.twitter.com/AbENyboZc3
— WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) November 4, 2020
Trump files last-ditch challenge to block Nevada from counting mail-in votes: report
On Tuesday, with hours to go before voting concludes, Forbes reported that President Donald Trump's campaign is suing to demand the Nevada Supreme Court stop the counting of certain mail-in ballots.
"The Trump campaign and Nevada Republican Party asked the Nevada Supreme Court on Tuesday to stop the counting of some mail-in ballots in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, until their concerns over how closely its election observers can watch the Democratic stronghold’s vote-counting process can be resolved," reported Alison Durkee.