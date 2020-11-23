White House staffers are avoiding the Oval Office ‘for fear of crossing’ a ‘temperamental’ Trump: report
As President-elect Joe Biden announces more picks for his incoming administration, it is quite obvious that the former vice president will have a very different governing style from President Donald Trump. The Biden/Trump contrasts are the focus of an Associate Press article published on November 21 — and according to AP reporters Jill Colvin, Steve Peoples and Jonathan Lemire, White House staffers are terrified of offending or upsetting Trump during this lame-duck period.
“The circle around the president has grown smaller in recent weeks,” the journalists explain. “Staffers who normally would leap at the chance to set foot in the Oval Office now try to avoid it for fear of crossing a temperamental president who has been angrily demanding answers from aides as to how to further contest the election.”
Ordinarily, the lame duck period is one in which the outgoing administration and the incoming administration get together in the White House to discuss pressing matters. But Trump, almost three weeks after the election, is still refusing to concede to Biden and continues to claim, without justification, that the election was stolen from him because of widespread voter fraud. And the West Wing is “largely empty,” according to AP.
“Even (Trump’s) personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has been forced to steer clear of the White House after the former New York mayor’s son, a White House staffer, announced he had tested positive for the virus,” Colvin, Peoples and Lemire report. “Rudy Giuliani has taken over the president’s legal efforts to contest the election, despite a lack of evidence behind those challenges. Trump snapped at aides when he was told that Giuliani and the rest of his legal team could not meet at the White House on Friday after they, too, had been exposed.”
Biden will inherit some major crises when he is sworn in as president on January 20, 2021, including a deadly pandemic that has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide (according to Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore) and a brutal recession. In light of the problems Biden’s administration will have to contend with, members of the Trump Administration should, ideally, be doing everything they can to make the transition as smooth as possible — instead, as AP reports, people in the White House are walking on pins and needles for fearing of upsetting Trump.
Last week, the AP reporters note, “The Trump West Wing, never a well-oiled machine, was even less organized than usual. Staffers in the press office, who control the White House briefing room, found out from reporters on Thursday that the coronavirus task force, led by Vice President Mike Pence, had scheduled a briefing there. Trump finally made an appearance Friday to discuss prescription drug prices — an event he had demanded, to push back against the storyline that he was in hiding. But he again skirted reporters’ questions, as he has for more than two weeks now.”
Colvin, Peoples and Lemire stress that Biden, despite Trump’s refusal to acknowledge him as president-elect, is focusing on picks for his incoming administration.
“Trump has largely abandoned governing, despite a pandemic that has now killed more than 250,000 people in the U.S. and is raging out of control,” the AP reporters note. “He has rejected the results of the election, concocted conspiracies that are now believed by his most loyal supporters and refused to allow his government to participate in the peaceful transition of power to the next administration while trying to pressure state legislators and election officials to overturn the will of the voters. Denied the briefings, access to agencies and funding that are part of a traditional transition, Biden has nonetheless tried to move forward.”
2020 Election
Republican pollster: Trump’s attitude over the next six weeks may hurt GOP chances of keeping Senate
A coalition of U.S. government security agencies has taken the step to defend the integrity of the 2020 presidential election, calling it “the most secure in American history.” Even so, President Donald J. Trump, the man on the losing ticket, has continued denying the results. Now, experts warn that if Trump doesn't walk away from the fight and offer a peaceful transfer of power to the President-elect Joe Biden's incoming administration, it could hurt GOP chances to retain the U.S. Senate.
2020 Election
Conservative columnist accuses Republicans of turning their voters into a mob of anti-democracy fascists
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin attacked Republican officials who have spent the past decade turning their most ardent supporters into a kind of anti-democracy mob.
Writing her column on Monday, Rubin cited the CNN interviews with Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) and John Bolton as being one of a handful of Republicans willing to speak out against the tyranny that President Donald Trump is being allowed to continue.
“State election officials and judges throughout the country are serving as protectors of our democracy at a time when, frankly, Republican leaders in Washington, D.C., are failing miserably at the job, as are administration officials who have proven willing to degrade themselves, to serve the president’s brittle spirit instead of the Constitution and the American people," Rubin cited CNN's Jake Tapper from "State of the Union" this Sunday.
2020 Election
WATCH: Melania Trump goes maskless as she participates in White House Christmas tree delivery
First Lady Melania Trump declined to wear a face mask as she was receiving this year's White House Christmas tree.
In White House video released on Monday, the first lady can be seen without a mask while accepting delivery of the tree. However, masks were worn by everyone else seen in the video.
The White House has been criticized for allowing COVID-19 to spread at events where attendees are not required to wear masks. At least two "super spreader" events have already taken place at the White House.
The First Lady's Office has said that Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations are expected to take place with smaller crowds.