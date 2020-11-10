White Pennsylvania Republican ridiculed after tweeting he’s a gay Black ex-Democrat

Pennsylvania Republican County Commissioner Dean Browning (of Lehigh County) revealed Tuesday that he may have a fake Twitter account of a gay Black former Democrat that he uses to troll people.

Accidently tweeting on his campaign Twitter account, Browning, who lost in a Congressional primary earlier this year, tweeted that the Democratic Party has never done anything for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected — which I never do when demcorats (sic) are involved,” he tweeted.

Dean Browning, former Lehigh County comissioner who seems to have forgotten to log into his burner account, was about 2,500 votes away from being the GOP's nominee in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional district this year. pic.twitter.com/ftiY68wae6 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) November 10, 2020

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump noted that Browning seems to get a lot of replies from a gay Black man named “Dan Purdy,” who started his account in October.

You know who replies to Dean Browning a lot? "Dan Purdy," a gay black Trump supporter who joined Twitter in October. @DanPurdy322 pic.twitter.com/Gbpjg1ESUZ — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His statements as Purdy have been so bad that Bump speculated that Browning will have a lot of explaining to do.

Man, if this is Browning's alt, he is going to have some questions to answer. @AaronBlake found this one: https://t.co/fPtbm6glep — Philip Bump (@pbump) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

lmao this isn't even Dean Browning's first "Dan Purdy" account. his last one was suspended. via google cache: pic.twitter.com/Fk4nU89rR6 — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Browning attempted to cover for the mistake by saying he was trying to “quote” something that someone said to him. It doesn’t track, however, with the gay, Black, ex-Democrat sockpuppet account that he frequently interacts with.

Regarding the tweet that is going viral from my account — I was quoting a message that I received earlier this week from a follower. Sorry if context was not clear. Trump received record minority votes & record LGBTQ votes. Many people won’t say it vocally, but do in private. — Dean Browning (@DeanBrowningPA) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem, of course, is that Browning isn’t Black nor is he a former Democrat, it’s unknown if he’s secretly gay.

The move brought up former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal, who passed as Black for years before she was outed for lying about it.

Y'all, this Dean Browning KKK (GOP) dude forgot to log into his fake Twitter account where he pretends to be a Black queer person bashing Democrats. This is hilarious. Twitter be giving blue checks to Blackface, huh? https://t.co/pGWZWgqaoH — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

4 Seasons Total Landscaping: I am *legit* the best thing to happen on twitter in 2020! Dean Browning Sock Puppet Account: Hold my beer — Sarah DEMOCRACY IS BACK Parcak (@indyfromspace) November 10, 2020

pic.twitter.com/YYiRi4RPjR — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears that Mr. Browning forgot that he was still on his real account and not on his fake one. Oops 😬 pic.twitter.com/d0Snuj2T4t — 🌊🌸𝗠𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗮 𝗩𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝟰 𝗝𝗼𝗲 🌸🦋 (@MeliMels99) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is Dean Browning's sockpuppet account. His top Bot Sentinel phrases are interesting. More here: https://t.co/VDmMdC8rW8 pic.twitter.com/Nrg8seeyst — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 10, 2020

A screenshot of SOME of "Dan Purdy's" replies to @DeanBrowningPA in just the past WEEK… "gay black man" Dan Purdy @DanPurdy322 sure does reply to Dean Browning a LOT! pic.twitter.com/NkrMWmd1Ur — William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations to Dean Browning, today's main character. — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) November 10, 2020

I’ll give Dean Browning credit. That’s a hell of a way to destroy your career. — Nick Stellini (@StelliniTweets) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Lehigh County commissioner Dean Browning has apparently lived quite a life. https://t.co/TCe5cCubTu — James Santelli, Pennsylvanian of note (@JamesSantelli) November 10, 2020

When you forget to switch to your sock account in Tweetdeck. Great job, former Lehigh County Commissioner Dean Browning! Is misrepresenting

yourself in order to spread disinformation and interfere with democratic elections part of those Christian conservative values too? https://t.co/VSycBT8soM — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) November 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

After losing in the Republican primary for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District seat, Dean Browning now spends his time doing digital blackface to drag Obama, lmao https://t.co/t7kOXtyg9G — Sailor Plutocracy (@CharlesPulliam) November 10, 2020

I rarely use the phrase “delete your account” but Dean Browning needs to delete all his accounts and never come back here again. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 10, 2020

Dean Browning is many things, but "a black gay guy" probably is not one of them. https://t.co/smoqcUNPFm — Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 10, 2020

was about to log off until Biden's inauguration day but Dean Browning secured my spot here for at least another week — Shay Spence (@chezspence) November 10, 2020

As a young japanese girl, I just want to thank Dean Browning for making Twitter fun again you absolute fucking idiot. — Hall of Famer Bad Thought Person. (@bad_enthusiast) November 10, 2020

ok don’t let the dean browning failed burner tweet distract you from his cover photo pic.twitter.com/tfatNPB1lW — katherine fitzgerald 🌵🗞 (@kfitz134) November 10, 2020

Wow!!! Dean Browning has said some reprehensible things using his sockpuppet account! pic.twitter.com/kggPkTg7UH — Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) November 10, 2020

Folks, we’re cutting live footage of Dean Browning pic.twitter.com/OpsnxGOLYW — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) November 10, 2020

Many people are saying that Dean Browning met a black gay guy somewhere near Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and now they share a verified Twitter account. pic.twitter.com/antucrCJVl — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) November 10, 2020

Dean Browning uses racist and inflammatory anti-immigrant language to fire up others. As Lehigh County Commissioner, his "reforms" took retirement money from those that planned on and sometimes depended on that money. pic.twitter.com/JJwQTq5Dz4 — 🎅🏼🎄bah humbug brett 🎄🎅🏼 (@thebrettclark) November 10, 2020

Having a bad day? Just remember you're not Congressional candidate, Dean Browning, who slipped up and revealed his troll account where he poses as a gay, Black man who spews racist homophobic nonsense. https://t.co/EM3bLVJ5Uo — Jamie Ford (@JamieFord) November 10, 2020

Just saw the Dean Browning tweet and I am calling a lid. Thank you. — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) November 10, 2020