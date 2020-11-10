Quantcast
Connect with us

White Pennsylvania Republican ridiculed after tweeting he’s a gay Black ex-Democrat

Published

17 mins ago

on

Dean Browning identifies as Black gay Democrat (Photo: Twitter profile)

Pennsylvania Republican County Commissioner Dean Browning (of Lehigh County) revealed Tuesday that he may have a fake Twitter account of a gay Black former Democrat that he uses to troll people.

Accidently tweeting on his campaign Twitter account, Browning, who lost in a Congressional primary earlier this year, tweeted that the Democratic Party has never done anything for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected — which I never do when demcorats (sic) are involved,” he tweeted.

Washington Post reporter Philip Bump noted that Browning seems to get a lot of replies from a gay Black man named “Dan Purdy,” who started his account in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

His statements as Purdy have been so bad that Bump speculated that Browning will have a lot of explaining to do.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Browning attempted to cover for the mistake by saying he was trying to “quote” something that someone said to him. It doesn’t track, however, with the gay, Black, ex-Democrat sockpuppet account that he frequently interacts with.

ADVERTISEMENT

The problem, of course, is that Browning isn’t Black nor is he a former Democrat, it’s unknown if he’s secretly gay.

The move brought up former NAACP chapter president Rachel Dolezal, who passed as Black for years before she was outed for lying about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Georgia Republicans cornered by 3 incisive questions about voter fraud from Politico editor

Published

8 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Republicans in Georgia continue to allege voter fraud in the Peach State as voters are already requesting absentee ballots for the two January run-off elections that will decide control of the U.S. Senate.

"The pile on continues," Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein tweeted Tuesday.

"All eight members of Georgia’s 2021 GOP House delegation sign a letter urging the state’s top elections official, a fellow Republican, to investigate claims of fraud (still without any evidence) before certifying the results of the election," he reported.

Politico congressional bureau chief John Bresnahan posted three devastating questions about the political move.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White Pennsylvania Republican ridiculed after tweeting he’s a gay Black ex-Democrat

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Pennsylvania Republican County Commissioner Dean Browning (of Lehigh County) revealed Tuesday that he may have a fake Twitter account of a gay Black former Democrat that he uses to troll people.

Accidently tweeting on his campaign Twitter account, Browning, who lost in a Congressional primary earlier this year, tweeted that the Democratic Party has never done anything for him.

"I'm a black gay guy and I can personally say that Obama did nothing for me, my life only changed a little bit and it was for the worse. Everything is so much better under Trump though. I feel respected -- which I never do when demcorats (sic) are involved," he tweeted.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Lindsey Graham holding hearing on ‘breaking the news’ as GOP lashes out at media calling Biden president-elect

Published

17 mins ago

on

November 10, 2020

By

Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) Judiciary Committee will conduct a hearing entitled, "Breaking the News: Censorship, Suppression, and the 2020 Election" on Tuesday, Nov. 17, according to Reuter's Patricia Zengerle.

The news comes one day after Graham told Fox News' Sean Hannity that, "We're now finding potentially that 25,000 nursing home residents in different nursing homes requested mail-in ballots at the exact same time. Somebody is up to no good in these nursing homes."

Graham has publicly thanked President Donald J. Trump for helping him maintain his seat in the Senate.

Continue Reading
 
 
Click to learn how you can get a free book for a limited time! Try Raw Story ad-free for $1. LEARN MORE