Why a historian fears Trump may ‘burn the evidence’
Fifty years from now, in the year 2070, historians will no doubt look back on the Trump era as a chaotic period in U.S. history. But historian Jill Lepore, in an article published by The New Yorker on November 16, fears many documents that could offer valuable insights on Donald Trump’s presidency in the future will not survive.
Lepore stresses that transparency has never been Trump’s strong point. Even before he became president, Lepore notes, Trump was big on NDAs: nondisclosure agreements — and in addition to that, he is known for demanding that note-takers destroy their notes after meetings.
“None of this bodes well for the historical record and for the scheduled transfer of materials from the White House to the National Archives, on January 20, 2021,” Lepore warns. “That morning, even as President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., is ascending the steps of the capitol, staffers from the archives will presumably be in the White House, unlocking doors, opening desks, packing boxes and removing hard drives. What might be missing, that day, from file drawers and computer servers at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue is difficult to say. But records that were never kept, were later destroyed, or are being destroyed right now chronicle the day-to-day doings of one of the most consequential presidencies in American history and might well include evidence of crimes, violations of the Constitution and human-rights abuses.”
Delving into U.S. history, Lepore notes that President Richard Nixon, after resigning in August 1974 and leaving the White House, fought to “destroy the records of his presidency” — and as a result, Congress passed the Presidential Records Act of 1978, which “puts presidential records in the public domain.”
“The public can see those records five years after the president leaves office, though a president can ask to extend those five years to 12 for material deemed sensitive,” Lepore explains. “No longer are presidential papers the private property of the president.”
Lepore points out, however, that “the rules about record-keeping, like so much about American government, weren’t set up with someone like Trump in mind.”
“It’s not impossible that his White House will destroy records not so much to cover its own tracks, but to sabotage the Biden Administration,” Lepore writes. “This would be a crime, of course, but Trump could issue blanket pardons. Yet, as with any administration, there’s a limit to what can be lost. Probably not much is on paper, and it’s harder to destroy electronic records than most people think. Chances are, a lot of documents that people in the White House might wish did not exist can’t really be purged, because they’ve already been duplicated.”
2020 Election
Michelle Obama says she didn’t want to forgive Trump for putting her family in danger — but she put America first
Former first lady Michelle Obama wrote an extensive post on Instagram Monday, explaining why the country moving forward after the election is what is right for America.
“I have to be honest and say that none of this was easy for me," Obama said of her disappointment in 2016. "Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that had put my family in danger. That wasn’t something I was ready to forgive. But I knew that, for the sake of our country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. So, I welcomed Melania Trump into the White House and talked with her about my experience, answering every question she had—from the heightened scrutiny that comes with being First Lady to what it’s like to raise kids in the White House.”
2020 Election
Trump administration to seek bids on Arctic oil leases
The United States on Monday invited oil companies to choose arctic drilling prospects as President Donald Trump races to enact a controversial Alaska leasing plan in his final days in office.
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) said it will on Tuesday officially open a 30-day period to accept nominations and comment on some 1.6 million acres (650,000 hectares) in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR), pushing the plan a step further in the period before the Trump administration departs in January.
But US environmentalists, who have opposed drilling in ANWR for decades and garnered support from President-elect Joe Biden, vowed to fight the effort.
2020 Election
Conservative asks why Trump even cares about keeping a job he never really cared about anyway
As the United States hit a record one million new cases of COVID-19 just last week alone, President Donald J. Trump withdrew into hiding behind the walls he built around the White House.
"Imagine if, in November 1942, President Franklin D. Roosevelt had decided to check out of World War II because it wasn’t going as well as he had hoped. Imagine if he had secluded himself in the Oval Office, listening to the radio all day, laughing at 'Fibber McGee and Molly' and cursing at Walter Winchell’s news program," Max Boot wrote for the Washington Post Monday.