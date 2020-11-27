Quantcast
Why fewer people are dying of Covid-19 — even as cases surge

(tca/dpa) – Last spring was the busiest season Michael K. Donohue can remember for his family's six funeral homes in the Philadelphia suburbs. Covid-19 was the primary reason, of course, with 160 funerals in April alone — double the usual number.But this fall, even as the daily totals of new infections have surged past where they were in the spring, business at Donohue Funeral Homes remains fairly normal — so far. Donohue, the president of the 122-year-old business based in Upper Darby, sees the trend as well as any epidemiologist."It's just not hitting the elderly," he said.Since the start o…

Why fewer people are dying of Covid-19 — even as cases surge

November 27, 2020

(tca/dpa) - Last spring was the busiest season Michael K. Donohue can remember for his family's six funeral homes in the Philadelphia suburbs. Covid-19 was the primary reason, of course, with 160 funerals in April alone — double the usual number.But this fall, even as the daily totals of new infections have surged past where they were in the spring, business at Donohue Funeral Homes remains fairly normal — so far. Donohue, the president of the 122-year-old business based in Upper Darby, sees the trend as well as any epidemiologist."It's just not hitting the elderly," he said.Since the start o... (more…)

Idaho columnist offers intriguing theories for the ‘anti-mask mandate mania’ from Republicans

November 26, 2020

Masks that cover the mouth and nose have proven to be one of the most effective ways of containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the politicization of the issue continues to be a major Republican concern.

"Idaho Senate Republicans are setting up their agenda for the upcoming 2021 legislative session. As reported in the Post Register, one of their top priorities is to 'pursue measures in January to limit the governor’s emergency powers.' The immediate reason for this, of course, is Gov. Little’s anti-coronavirus measures," columnist Mike Murphy wrote in the Idaho State Journal.

Trump’s national security adviser treated as ‘human petri dish’ during visit to COVID-free Vietnam

November 26, 2020

Vietnam so far has only recorded fewer than 1,400 cases of the novel coronavirus, a far cry from the world-record 12 million-plus cases recorded so far in the United States.

Bloomberg reports that Vietnamese officials were extremely wary of Trump national security adviser Robert O'Brien when he visited their country on official business and severely restricted his movements due to fears that he would spread the disease to their citizens.

