Wisconsin plaintiffs drop lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud just minutes before court hearing
Three people in Wisconsin have withdrawn a lawsuit that sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.
According to the Associated Press, an attorney for the plaintiffs declined to say why the lawsuit had been dropped just minutes before oral arguments were set to begin.
“The lawsuit had sought to exclude election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties,” the AP reported. “All three went strongly for President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes in the state.”
There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the state’s election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said.
2020 Election
‘Gutless’ GOP leaders scorched for ‘hiding in the shadows’ while Trump spews lies about the election
In a column for CNN, editor-at-large Chris Cillizza shamed the Republican party leadership -- in particular GOP senators -- for refusing to hit the cable TV shows over the weekend over fears they might have to defend Donald Trump's attacks on the American electoral system while also claiming to have won the election that he clearly lost.
One week after election analysts stated former Vice President Joe Biden will assume the reins of power on January 20, the president has been on Twitter tear claiming he won while also promoting a bevy of claims alleging voter fraud -- all of which have been dismissed by the courts to date.
2020 Election
2020 Election
‘Deal with it’: Michigan GOP lawmaker says it’s time for Trump to admit he lost
An outgoing Michigan Republican lawmaker this week told President Donald Trump that it's time for him to stop pretending he won the 2020 election and get ready to hand over the Oval Office to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Detroit News reports that Rep. Paul Mitchell (R-MI) has taken to Twitter to urge the president to accept reality and cooperate with the presidential transition process.
"I will keep trying this... [Trump] legal challenges alleging fraud have failed due to lack of evidence," he wrote. "Recounts may change numbers slightly - not enough to change the outcome."