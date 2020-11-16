Quantcast
Wisconsin plaintiffs drop lawsuit alleging widespread voter fraud just minutes before court hearing

Published

31 mins ago

on

Man facepalms (Shutterstock.com)

Three people in Wisconsin have withdrawn a lawsuit that sought to overturn President-elect Joe Biden’s win in the state.

According to the Associated Press, an attorney for the plaintiffs declined to say why the lawsuit had been dropped just minutes before oral arguments were set to begin.

“The lawsuit had sought to exclude election ballots in Milwaukee, Dane and Menominee counties,” the AP reported. “All three went strongly for President-elect Joe Biden, who defeated Trump by about 20,500 votes in the state.”

There is no evidence of widespread fraud in the state’s election, the Wisconsin Elections Commission has said.


