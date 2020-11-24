Quantcast
Wisconsin Republicans are blaming Mark Zuckerberg for Trump’s loss: report

12 mins ago

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pledged new steps to fix privacy at the social network amid a growing scandal over hijacked user data. (AFP/File / Josh Edelson)

Republicans in Wisconsin are blaming Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg of handing Joe Biden the election, Law&Crime reports.

The emergency petition for original action filed by the Wisconsin Voters Alliance and other individual petitioners blames “Zuckerberg money” for President Trump’s loss.

“The petitioners are bringing this petition to ensure election integrity in any Presidential Election result in Wisconsin,” the petition reads. “A systematic effort was launched in Wisconsin, using millions of dollars in private money sourced to Mark Zuckerberg, the Facebook billionaire, to illegally circumvent Wisconsin absentee voting laws, including primarily one absentee voting law which is the sole exception to Wisconsin’ (sic) photo ID law, to cast tends of thousands of illegal absentee ballots.”

“As set forth below, the Zuckerberg-funded private organization, the Center for Technology and Civic Life, gifted over $6,000,000 to the Cites of Racine, Kenosha, Green Bay, Madison, and Milwaukee, all Democratic Party strongholds, in order for those cities to facilitate the use of absentee voting in violation of Wisconsin law,” the filing continues.

Read more at Law&Crime.


2020 Election

Biden to finally start receiving the President’s Daily Brief: report

2 mins ago

November 24, 2020

It's been three weeks since the election and the White House has finally given formal approval for President-elect Joe Biden to receive the President's Daily Brief, a White House official told CNN Tuesday. Scheduling of the briefing is currently underway.

On Monday, President Donald J. Trump signaled his support for a transition to the new administration for the first time, giving formal notice to the General Services Administration that it was approved to proceed.

2020 Election

Georgia’s GOP governor attacks Trump’s ‘elite strike force’ after they say he’s in on stealing election

26 mins ago

November 24, 2020

It took several days, but Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) is finally responding to accusations that he was in on a conspiracy to "steal" the 2020 election from President Donald Trump, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

According to one of the members of Trump's so-called "elite strike force," Kemp was in on a vast conspiracy to deliver the election to President-elect Joe Biden.

“Georgia’s probably going to be the first state I’m gonna blow up,” said former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell during a Newsmax interview. “We don’t know who bought their election. I’m sure it crosses party lines.”

