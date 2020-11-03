‘With the Grace of God:’ Joe Biden signs childhood home wall on election day
oe Biden likes to talk about growing up in the industrial town of Scranton, and as Americans voted Tuesday the Democratic presidential nominee returned to his childhood home, signing his name on the wall for good luck.
“From this House to the White House with the Grace of God,” Biden wrote in black pen on a wall of the living room behind a picture, signing his name and adding the date, “11-3-2020.”
“His pen to God’s ears,” wrote one Twitter user under a photograph of the signed wall snapped by a reporter traveling with Biden as he courts votes in Pennsylvania on Election Day.
The intimate moment in the house was actually a repeat of a time on the campaign trail in 2008 when he signed a bedroom wall here during his second presidential bid, one that ended early but led to Barack Obama choosing him as a vice presidential running mate.
It has become a tradition of sorts for the 77-year-old, who served for more than three decades as a US senator from neighboring Delaware where the family moved when Biden was 10, to return to his roots.
“We’re going home,” Biden, accompanied by two of his granddaughters, told reporters as he landed in Scranton for one of his final gestures of an 18-month presidential campaign odyssey.
The current home owner, Anne Kearns, didn’t appear to mind.
“I watch you all the time,” she told Biden during a brief exchange before welcoming him into the house. “I’m so proud of you.”
Even as the coronavirus forced an end to campaigning as Americans had come to know it — face-to-face encounters, relentless hand-shaking and selfies on rope lines — Biden got a whiff of that excitement on the street.
More than 100 neighbors, supporters and onlookers, nearly all of them masked, had gathered near the home with a gray awning and black shutters.
“He’s right there! Oh my God!” yelled first-time voter Mardan Daurilas, 19. “That’s my future president.”
Biden huddled with some old neighbors, and made a few other stops in town, including at the home of US Senator Bob Casey’s mother and at a union local office, before heading to Philadelphia for one final get-out-the-vote effort.
The Democrat and President Donald Trump are bitterly contesting swing state Pennsylvania, which has emerged as perhaps the pivotal battleground of the entire election.
2020 Election
Trump reveals he has not written a concession speech: ‘Losing is never easy — not for me’
President Donald Trump on Tuesday revealed that he had not written concession or acceptance speeches for Tuesday's election.
Trump made the remarks during a visit with campaign staffers in Virginia.
"No, I'm not thinking about concessions speech or acceptance speech yet," Trump said. "Hopefully, we'll only be doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it's not."
The president went on to praise his election rallies as the largest "in the history of the world."
"There's a tremendous love going on in this country," he added. "And there's really a tremendous unity. Nobody has ever seen that."
2020 Election
US Senate race: The ‘other election’ and why it matters
Control of the powerful US Senate is a razor-close proposition in the 2020 election, but final results from a handful of contests may not be available for days, and probably even weeks, after the November 3 polls. FRANCE 24 looks at some of the key Senate races.
The 2020 US elections have been called the country’s “most important election ever” with historians, pundits and politicians on both sides of the aisle agreeing that the choice between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden has portentous implications for the future of the US.
But while the presidential race – with its tweets, threats, drama and debates – have grabbed headlines this year more than ever, the battle for control of the US Senate is just as important as the one for the White House.
2020 Election
Trump campaign insider: We are ‘not as prepared as we should be’ to win Pennsylvania
All eyes are on Pennsylvania as Election Day graces the nation and President Donald J. Trump jockeys to remain in power. The fate of the presidency may fall squarely on the shoulders of the critical battleground state.
NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander tweeted Tuesday afternoon, "A person with direct knowledge of the [Trump] campaign's operations tells me, 'The team in Pennsylvania was not as prepared as it should be in a state that would decide the presidency.'"