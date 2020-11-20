Woman follows Black man around neighborhood: ‘I’ve never seen your kind around here before’

A video uploaded to Twitter by celebrity gossip columnist Perez Hilton shows a Black man being followed by what seems to be a white woman through a neighborhood. The man in the video says that he was jogging when the woman started trailing him.

“This lady right here has been following me for the last block and a half for what, I don’t know,” he says.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m recording you too,” the woman responds.

“Record me for what? Why are you following me?” the man asks. “All I was doing was jogging and you started following me for what?”

The woman then asked the man if he lives in the area, to which he replied that he does.

“What is you following me for? Because I’m Black?” the man says. “This is racist. You voted for Trump, didn’t you?”

The woman tells the man that she’s following him because she hasn’t seen anyone like him in her neighborhood before.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve just never seen anyone like you around here before,” she says.

“What do you mean, ‘like me'”? he fires back.

“You know, like your kind,” she answers. “People like you don’t live in here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s no information in Hilton’s post that signifies who the man is or where the video was recorded.

Watch the video below:

"I've just never seen anybody like you around here. Your kind. People like you don't live here." pic.twitter.com/TXacj3bJTg — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) November 19, 2020