Woman led away in handcuffs after going on maskless rant inside Costco

A video circulating social media this Thursday shows a woman refusing to wear a mask inside a Costco store before ultimately being led away in handcuffs by police.

“There’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to shop without a mask on,” the woman says in the video while arguing with other customers.

“This has going been on for almost a year now! If [masks] work so well, why are people still getting sick? Can you answer that question?” she said.

According to Newsweek, the woman “strong armed” a cell phone from an employee during the incident. However, but when she heard that police were called, she handed the cell phone back. She was ultimately arrested.

Watch the video below: