‘You can’t vote no’: GOP canvasser gets schooled at Michigan certification meeting

Published

7 mins ago

on

A Republican member of Michigan’s Board of State Canvassers was confronted by a former state elections director over attempts to delay certification of the state’s election results without a vote.

“I think, first of all, the answer is, of course, you can’t vote ‘no,'” Chris Thomas told Board member Norm Shinkle. “There is no ‘no’ in this circumstance. Each of you play a necessary role — you’re at the pinnacle of Michigan’s democracy — you’re the endgame of the statewide elections for 2020.”

Thomas went on to say that after 5.5 million people have exercised their right to vote, it’s the Board’s responsibility to make the results “which are already widely known, official.”

“Michigan election law does not need to tell you that ‘yes’ is the only option,” Thomas said. “Because without a ‘yes,’ you don’t have anything — there’s no election, no winners, no losers, no beginning of Michigan’s next chapter.

Watch the full exchange below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
