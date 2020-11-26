‘You couldn’t care less’: Melania Trump crushed on Twitter for ‘pretending’ to like Thanksgiving

Melania Trump faced criticism on Twitter after she shared a message celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

“On #Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the love of family & friends as we reflect upon the many blessings we have received. We are thankful for our service members, first responders & law enforcement for all they do to defend & serve this great Nation,” the first lady’s tweet said on Thursday.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that Melania Trump has reportedly expressed disgust at other holidays like Christmas.

“[Y]ou know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decorations but I need to do it, right?” she said in 2018, according to audio recordings from a former associate.

“I bet you are relieved you don’t have to pretend anymore Melania,” @xanzabar67 observed. “Many Americans will go hungry today while you live it up in the people’s house. So you enjoy your feast on the taxpayer dime you wife of Satan himself!”

“Melania pretending to like another Holiday is something I won’t miss,” Jeremy Newberger remarked.

Read some of the responses to Melania Trump’s tweet below.

Be Best… and excited for you to show Jill around the residence and provide any assistance she may need in prepping her moving in shortly. — Ben Press (@BenPress181) November 26, 2020

I don't really care, do you? — lemwick (@WhatisaLemwick) November 26, 2020

We are thankful that next Thanksgiving will have a real family in the White House and their dogs. — Caliente’s Mama (@CalientesMama) November 26, 2020

Thankful that we are blessed to have a new President. One that is honest and has integrity!

Thankful that we are blessed to have a new First Lady. One that is intelligent and has class! — Laurette (@lauriegraefen) November 26, 2020

I’ll wait for the secret tape to come out with your real feelings in thanksgiving — BA (@banton1234) November 26, 2020

Won’t it be fantastic when you don’t have to pretend to give a sh*# anymore? Hang in there, just a few weeks left. — Ronnie Thibault (@RonnieThibault) November 26, 2020

On @Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the welcomed return to normalcy on January 20, 2021. — Say Nyet to Тгцмр (@SayNyet2tRump) November 26, 2020

A PSA.

This account switches over on 1-20-21. — Dimestore Slurring Mussolini (@DoNotATJack1) November 26, 2020

Don't pretend you give a shit about holidays! 🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/iiBEbfpevM — Ilene to the LEFT 🇺🇸 (@ilenes57) November 26, 2020

I bet you are relieved you don’t have to pretend anymore Melania. Many Americans will go hungry today while you live it up in the people’s house. So you enjoy your feast on the taxpayer dime you wife of Satan himself! — #SHiTSHOW2020 (@xanzabar67) November 26, 2020

You do not need to pretend anymore. — It goes OVER your ugly nose, damnit! (@KnickCarraway) November 26, 2020

Are you serving food at a food bank today or just pretending to be noble! — jayme gibbs (@kleinjayme) November 26, 2020

Melania pretending to like another Holiday is something I won't miss. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) November 26, 2020

Shouldn't you be packing instead of doing some self serving tweet thanking people you couldn't care less about? — Steven Adams (@spacecowboy1952) November 26, 2020

She didn’t write this and won’t read replies. She really doesn’t care, does she? — Marilyn O'connor (@mazilyn0) November 26, 2020

