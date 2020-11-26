Quantcast
‘You couldn’t care less’: Melania Trump crushed on Twitter for ‘pretending’ to like Thanksgiving

1 min ago

Melania Trump (Shutterstock)

Melania Trump faced criticism on Twitter after she shared a message celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

“On #Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the love of family & friends as we reflect upon the many blessings we have received. We are thankful for our service members, first responders & law enforcement for all they do to defend & serve this great Nation,” the first lady’s tweet said on Thursday.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that Melania Trump has reportedly expressed disgust at other holidays like Christmas.

“[Y]ou know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decorations but I need to do it, right?” she said in 2018, according to audio recordings from a former associate.

“Won’t it be fantastic when you don’t have to pretend to give a sh*# anymore? Hang in there, just a few weeks left,” Ronnie Thibault responded on Twitter.

“I bet you are relieved you don’t have to pretend anymore Melania,” @xanzabar67 observed. “Many Americans will go hungry today while you live it up in the people’s house. So you enjoy your feast on the taxpayer dime you wife of Satan himself!”

“Melania pretending to like another Holiday is something I won’t miss,” Jeremy Newberger remarked.

Read some of the responses to Melania Trump’s tweet below.

