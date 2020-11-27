Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You don’t expect to be so vilified’: The strange turn the pandemic took for public health workers

Published

1 min ago

on

Remember in the spring, the pot-banging? People would come out on their porches in the evening to rally for the health workers — to say, collectively for just a minute or two, that we were thankful for the effort.That spirit seems years away to Anna Halloran.“There’s a large segment of the population that hates the health department right now, that thinks we’re lying,” says Halloran, a communicable disease epidemiologist in Spokane, Washington.Halloran works for the Spokane Regional Health District, which recently fired its top health officer, Dr. Bob Lutz. He was sort of the Dr. Anthony Fauci…

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You couldn’t care less’: Melania Trump crushed on Twitter for ‘pretending’ to like Thanksgiving

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

Melania Trump faced criticism on Twitter after she shared a message celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday.

"On #Thanksgiving, we are reminded of the love of family & friends as we reflect upon the many blessings we have received. We are thankful for our service members, first responders & law enforcement for all they do to defend & serve this great Nation," the first lady's tweet said on Thursday.

Twitter users quickly pointed out that Melania Trump has reportedly expressed disgust at other holidays like Christmas.

"[Y]ou know, who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff and decorations but I need to do it, right?" she said in 2018, according to audio recordings from a former associate.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Donor sues Tea Party group for $2.5 million after it failed to show evidence of widespread voter fraud

Published

16 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

True the Vote, a far-right Tea Party-associated group founded in Houston in 2009, has described its mission as fighting voter fraud — and critics have slammed True the Vote for promoting voter suppression, especially in communities of color. The group has been busy this year, vowing to "investigate, litigate and expose suspected illegal balloting and fraud in the 2020 general election." But Fred Eshelman, a North Carolina-based money manager and True the Vote donor, is suing True the Vote for $2.5 million for failing to show evidence of voter fraud this election year and not keeping him up-to-date on its efforts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Here’s the real reason Donald Trump may have pardoned Mike Flynn

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 27, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump announced, on Wednesday afternoon, November 25, that he was granting former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn a presidential pardon, many of Trump's critics were appalled but not surprised. Trump also pardoned long-time ally and GOP operative Roger Stone, and many Trump critics believe that a pardon for his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort — who is now serving time in federal prison — is almost certain. One of Trump's persistent critics on the right, Never Trump conservative David Frum, analyzes the Flynn pardon in an article for The Atlantic and stresses that Trump's primary motivation was trying to save his own skin.

Continue Reading
 
 
The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE