Quantcast
Connect with us

‘You were played’: Conservative talk radio host tells Trump supporters to give up and own the loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

Conservative blogger Erick Erickson speaking at the Republican Leadership Conference in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

On Monday, in a lengthy Twitter thread, right-wing talk radio host Erick Erickson told President Donald Trump’s supporters to stop blaming everyone else for their loss, and accept the reality of the election results.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘You were played’: Conservative talk radio host tells Trump supporters to give up and own the loss

Published

6 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

On Monday, in a lengthy Twitter thread, right-wing talk radio host Erick Erickson told President Donald Trump's supporters to stop blaming everyone else for their loss, and accept the reality of the election results.

Might as well start up the nightly bag of hatemail with some blunt truths. I say this as a supporter and donor of the President's re-election effort. A lot of his core supporters, who've never contributed a penny to his campaign, will blast me as NeverTrump, but…

— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) December 1, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘It’s over’: Joe Biden’s win is certified in all key states — and Donald Trump can’t handle it

Published

7 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Since Nov. 7, the result of the 2020 presidential race has been clear: Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump by a substantial enough margin that the outcome has never really been in doubt by serious observers. But on Monday, the results met a new official threshold as Arizona and Wisconsin became the final decisive swing states to certify their votes.

"All six key states have now certified their election results with Joe Biden as the winner," said attorney Marc Elias, who has been involved in key election law cases for the Democratic Party. "Trump and his allies remain 1-39 in court."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Multimillionaire Kelly Loeffler airs ad claiming she knows what ‘it feels like waiting on that paycheck’

Published

38 mins ago

on

November 30, 2020

By

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, the unelected multimillionaire Georgia Republican senator facing a critical runoff election this January which will determine control of the U.S. Senate, released an ad over the weekend claiming that she knows "how it feels" to wait on a paycheck.

Continue Reading
 
 