‘You’re fooling yourself’: CNN host tells Trump supporters to read the ‘handwriting on the wall’ — it’s over
On CNN Saturday, anchor Michael Smerconish warned Trump supporters to accept the reality of their loss, and stop pretending there’s some sort of secret ace in the hole they can pull to win between now and when states certify their results.
“I’ll read some responses throughout the course of the program … ‘Smerconish, why are you starting out your show with NOW THAT THE ELECTION IS OVER when in fact, it’s not! it hasn’t been certified yet,'” said Smerconish. “Come on, trust the process. You know, that statement was the mantra for the 76ers for a long time. It might not be official, there is a process underway, and I respect the process.”
“As a matter of fact, earlier this week I defended on radio the president’s right to litigate whatever legitimate issues there might be,” added Smerconish. “But there’s a process, and it goes from tabulation to certification. Then the electoral college, then congressional acceptance … I think you’re fooling yourself if you don’t think that the handwriting is on the wall. So I respect the process, but it’s over.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
‘You’re fooling yourself’: CNN host tells Trump supporters to read the ‘handwriting on the wall’ — it’s over
On CNN Saturday, anchor Michael Smerconish warned Trump supporters to accept the reality of their loss, and stop pretending there's some sort of secret ace in the hole they can pull to win between now and when states certify their results.
"I'll read some responses throughout the course of the program ... 'Smerconish, why are you starting out your show with NOW THAT THE ELECTION IS OVER when in fact, it's not! it hasn't been certified yet,'" said Smerconish. "Come on, trust the process. You know, that statement was the mantra for the 76ers for a long time. It might not be official, there is a process underway, and I respect the process."
2020 Election
‘EXPOSE THE CRIME!’: Trump accuses GOPer Kemp and Dem Stacey Abrams of stealing Georgia votes from him
Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning to level charges against Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams of working in tandem to deny him votes that might have led to him not losing the state to former Vice President Joe Biden.
In a two-tweet outburst, the president wrote, "The Consent Decree signed by the Georgia Secretary of State, with the approval of Governor @BrianKempGA , at the urging of @staceyabrams, makes it impossible to check & match signatures on ballots and envelopes, etc. They knew they were going to cheat. Must expose real signatures!"
2020 Election
‘I’m glad he lost’: Ann Coulter tells crowd ‘a second term of Trump would have killed us’
According to a report from Breitbart, far-right conservative Ann Coulter told a college crowd that she was happy to see Donald Trump lose to former Vice Presiden Joe Biden, saying another four years of Trump would have been devastating for the country.
Coulter who had a highly-publicized falling out with the president, spoke at the University of Texas at Austin on Thursday night and lashed out at the president saying she likes what he stands for -- but can't stand the man.