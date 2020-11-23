You’re gonna need a bigger museum: ‘Jaws’ shark installed
Over four decades after terrorizing beachgoers in “Jaws,” the blockbuster movie’s 25-foot shark model has been installed at Los Angeles’ long-awaited Oscars museum, it was announced Monday.
“Bruce the Shark,” rumored to have earned its nickname from director Steven Spielberg’s razor-sharp lawyer, now lurks 30-feet (nine-metres) above the third floor of the Academy Museum, which is set to open in April.
The fiberglass predator is the only remaining version created for the classic 1975 movie, but with Jaws measuring nearly five feet wide, was too large for the building’s elevators — and had to be levered in by crane through the window.
“It’s been a long journey for Bruce since he was acquired in 2016, and we couldn’t be happier to welcome him to his new home,” said museum president Bill Kramer.
Weighing more than 1,200 pounds (540 kilos), it is the largest object so far in the collection of the upcoming Academy Museum of Motion Pictures — a project by the body organizing Hollywood’s Oscars, first dreamt up nearly a century ago but beset with delays.
Billed as “the world’s premier institution dedicated to the art and science of movies,” the museum will showcase some 13 million photographs, scripts, costumes and props including Judy Garland’s ruby slippers from “Wizard of Oz” and Bela Lugosi’s cape from 1931’s “Dracula.”
The museum is due to open April 30, 2021, although all indoor Los Angeles museums are currently closed due to Covid restrictions.
The futuristic museum contains a 1,000-seat theater inside a seemingly-suspended glass, steel and concrete orb designed by Renzo Piano, connected by sky bridges to a converted department store housing the main galleries — and the shark.
“We look forward to our opening when museum visitors can engage with our exhibitions, experience our beautiful Renzo Piano-designed building, and come face to face with one of the most iconic characters in film history,” added Kramer.
© 2020 AFP
Breaking Banner
Trump supporters disrupt CNN’s live report from Michigan
During a live report from Michigan this Monday, CNN's Dianne Gallagher tried to relay developments in Lansing regarding certification of the state's election results, a group of Trump supporters in the background began drowning her out by chanting slogans, some using a bullhorn.
At one point, network anchor Brianna Keilar told Gallagher to hold her microphone closer so the audience could hear her words over the disruption.
Towards the end of the segment, the crowd started chanting, "CNN sucks!"
Watch the video below:
Breaking Banner
Trump surgeon general: ‘I’m begging’ White House staffers to avoid large holiday gatherings
Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Monday pleaded with all Americans -- including White House staffers -- to avoid large holiday gatherings this week.
Per CNN, Adams appeared on ABC's "Good Morning America" this week to discuss the dangers of mass family gatherings during Thanksgiving due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which so far has killed more than 250,000 Americans in just nine months.
"I'm asking Americans -- and begging you -- hold on just a little bit longer," Adams said. "Keep Thanksgiving and the celebration small and smart this year."
Breaking Banner
There’s one word that can probably stop Trump from pardoning himself: Constitutional expert
President Donald Trump's authority to pardon himself may hinge on the arcane meaning of a single word.
The Constitution grants wide powers to a president to pardon, but the verb conferring those powers has a specific meaning that may render it impossible for Trump to issue one for his own crimes, according to constitutional law expert Eric Muller in a new column for The Atlantic.
"Article II of the Constitution says that the president 'shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment,'" Muller writes. "Did you catch that? The president has the power not to pardon people, but 'to grant … Pardons' (emphasis added). So the question is not whether Trump can pardon himself. It’s whether he can grant himself a pardon."