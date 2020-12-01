Here’s how Mike Pence could ‘reshape his place in history’ — even as ‘Orange Overlord’ Donald Trump refuses to concede
On Tuesday, writing for USA TODAY, conservative talk radio host Michael Medved implored outgoing Vice President Mike Pence to step up and do what President Donald Trump won’t do: acknowledge Joe Biden as the winner of the election and pass the baton gracefully.
One of the ways he could do this, wrote Medved, would be attending Biden’s inauguration — if Trump decides not to do so.
“If Trump does shun the national spectacle dramatizing the peaceful transfer of power, then Vice President Mike Pence could make a high profile decision to reshape his own political future and place in history,” wrote Medved. “By standing with wife Karen on the Inauguration platform, surrounded by the Biden and Harris families, the vice president could definitively distance himself from Trump’s self-destructive refusal to concede his loss amid angry claims of a ‘stolen’, ‘rigged’ election.”
Only three one-term presidents in history have refused to attend their successor’s inauguration, noted Medved: John Adams, John Quincy Adams, and Andrew Johnson. But Trump could go further than that: “it’s not unthinkable he might summon them to attend a ‘counter inauguration’ somewhere in the D.C. area far from the Capitol building. He could revel in revisiting the ‘stolen election’ themes, emphasize his continued defiance of the establishment ‘swamp’ and, no doubt, boast of a bigger crowd than ‘Sleepy Joe’ Biden — regardless of the actual audience size for either man.”
“In this context, Vice President Pence could contribute powerfully to a peaceful transition and the mending of a badly frayed social fabric,” wrote Medved. “For four years, Pence defended the president at every turn but as the Orange Overlord leaves office, he must become his own man at last … A platform appearance by the departing VEEP might be criticized as shallow symbolism but at a time of poisonous polarization, healing gestures can only help.”
You can read more here.
Trump accuses his own Justice Department of pushing ‘fake news’ in federal court
President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening attacked his own Justice Department for a brief filed in federal court.
"The Justice Department is investigating a potential crime related to funneling money to the White House or related political committee in exchange for a presidential pardon, according to court records unsealed Tuesday in federal court. The case is the latest legal twist in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration after several of his top advisers have been convicted of federal criminal charges and as the possibility rises of Trump giving pardons to those who've been loyal to him," CNN reported Tuesday.
Georgia election official: Trump is complicit in potential violence
ATLANTA — A top Georgia election official Tuesday said President Donald Trump and the state’s two U.S. senators are complicit in threats against election workers and urged them to speak out against the behavior of some of the president’s most irate supporters.Gabriel Sterling, Georgia’s voting system manager, cited threats against a voting systems company technician in Gwinnett County, as well as threats against himself and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. He also cited comments by a lawyer for Trump’s reelection campaign who suggested a cybersecurity official be “shot” for disputing the... (more…)
Trump lashes out again at Georgia Republicans for ‘massive voter fraud’ — and it may backfire in Senate runoffs
President Donald Trump on Tuesday continued to lie about massive voter fraud by Georgia Republicans -- even though it may backfire during the Peach State's two runoff elections in January that will determine control of the U.S. Senate.
Trump made the comment the same day Republican election official Gabriel Sterling blasted Trump and the state's two GOP senators for pushing delusional conspiracy theories about the election results. Both Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) are in runoff elections.
"Rigged Election," Trump falsely tweeted after 10 p.m. at the White House.