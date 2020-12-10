‘A cacophony of bogus claims’: Pennsylvania officials shoot down Texas lawsuit seeking to throw out millions of votes

According to a report from CNN, Pennsylvania officials this Thursday filed a brief at the Supreme Court rebuking the Texas lawsuit seeking to invalidate Joe Biden’s victories in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in the 2020 election.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro called the move a “cacophony of bogus claims” to support a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

“Texas seeks to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees. Its request for this Court to exercise its original jurisdiction and then anoint Texas’s preferred candidate for President is legally indefensible and is an affront to principles of constitutional democracy,” the brief stated.

Shapiro called the lawsuit a “surreal alternate reality.”

“Texas’s effort to get this Court to pick the next President has no basis in law or fact. The Court should not abide this seditious abuse of the judicial process, and should send a clear and unmistakable signal that such abuse must never be replicated.”

“Nothing in the text, history, or structure of the Constitution supports Texas’s view that it can dictate the manner in which four sister States run their elections, and Texas suffered no harm because it dislikes the results in those elections,” Shapiro adds.

Yesterday, President Trump asked the Supreme Court to intervene in Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit seeking to throw out millions of votes cast in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.