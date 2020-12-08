‘A liar to the end’: CNN’s Anderson Cooper slams Trump for continued falsehoods about COVID

On CNN Tuesday, Anderson Cooper played a clip of outgoing President Donald Trump discussing new developments on COVID-19 — and tore into his continuing dishonesty about the pandemic.
“The vaccine was our goal,” said Trump in the clip. “That was number one, because that was the way it ends and you have immunity, you develop immunity over a period of time. I hear we are close to 15 percent. I am hearing that. That’s terrific and it is a powerful vaccine in itself and tremendous progress has been made. One of the reasons we do show so many, and I say this and I have been saying it for a long time, so many cases, is because we have 200 million tests.”
“Except the importance of the vaccine, none of what he said there was true,” said Cooper. “You got to give him props, he’s a liar to the end. Nor was anything true to this answer to a question. The Biden health team were not invited to the event.”
“Sure, it is annoying to hear him lie continually, of course it is,” said Cooper. “If you are sitting at home stewing and boiling about it, so what? It is now just meaningless. It does not matter what he says. The Supreme Court spoke today. It does not matter what that guy says. He’s becoming the old guy at the party that does not have a home to go back to, just want the greatest hits to keep spinning. Everyone is leaving … he keeps on repeating the same jive over and over again. Yeah, I said jive. Why not? It is Ivanka’s problem now. She’ll have to deal with it.”
Watch below:
On Tuesday, writing for The New York Times, Esther Salas — a New Jersey federal judge who was attacked in her home by a disgruntled plaintiff who injured her husband and killed her son — spoke out about the growing danger to federal judges, and called on Congress to take action.
"My attacker sought to hurt me but his ire, and his focus, were not unique. Federal judges are at risk from other would-be attackers," wrote Salas. "For judges and their families, better security is a matter of life and death. But its importance goes beyond our well-being alone. For our nation’s sake, judicial security is essential. Federal judges must be free to make their decisions, no matter how unpopular, without fear of harm. The federal government has a responsibility to protect all federal judges because our safety is foundational to our great democracy."
During the 2020 presidential election, Democratic nominee Joe Biden repeatedly slammed President Donald Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic — and Biden's messaging worked. Trump has been voted out of office, President-elect Biden won 306 electoral votes, and the former vice president defeated the incumbent by more than 7 million in the popular vote. Close to 300,000 American deaths have been reported due to COVID-19, though the real number is likely much higher and growing rapidly every day.
Regardless, Trump claimed, during a White House news conference on Tuesday, that his response to the pandemic was one of the greatest successes of his presidency.
President Donald Trump has now lost 51 lawsuits attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Tuesday evening, Arizona's state Supreme Court voted unanimously to reject the Republican Party's attempt to change the result.
The GOP lawyer "fails to present any evidence of misconduct, illegal votes or that Biden Electors did not in fact receive the highest number of votes," Reuters reporter Brad Heath tweeted with a screen capture of the decision.
"The November 9, 2020 hand count audit revealed no discrepancies in the tabulation of votes and the statistically negligible error presented in this case falls far short of warranting relief under A.R.S. § 16-672."