Advisers scramble to stop ‘livid’ Trump from firing Bill Barr: report

Attorney General Bill Barr this week revealed that the Department of Justice so far had uncovered no evidence of voter fraud that would overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
The Washington Post reports that Trump is “livid” at Barr for not doing enough help him remain in power and could even fire him despite having less than two months left in his term.
“One senior administration official said there was a chance Trump would fire his attorney general and asserted that the president was not merely frustrated over Barr’s fraud-related assertions,” the Post reports. “The person said that several people are trying to persuade Trump not to do so.”
The Trump campaign’s legal team lashed out at Barr earlier this week when he made his remarks about voter fraud and the president has repeatedly questioned why the DOJ is not following up on his lawyers’ purported voter fraud evidence that keeps getting tossed out of court.
The Post also reports that “Barr and Trump’s relationship had been deteriorating” and that “one official said the two had barely spoken in recent months, as the president was frustrated by the attorney general’s not releasing any findings of Durham’s investigation before the election and not taking more aggressive steps to back his claims of election fraud.”
