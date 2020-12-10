AG Bill Barr knew about investigations involving Hunter Biden months before the election: report

The attorney general had personal knowledge about investigations into Hunter Biden months before the 2020 election, according to a new report.

“Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign. Republicans and President Trump have pressed Mr. Barr for months to pursue Mr. Biden, especially as his father, Joe Biden, gained momentum in his ultimately successful bid for president,” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. “Mr. Barr has staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations, the person said, without elaborating on his actions.”

Trump has complained about the lack of coverage of Hunter Biden prior to the election.

Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

“One investigation became public this week after federal investigators served a subpoena on Hunter Biden. The subpoena sought detailed financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to people familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported. “Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also been looking at Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings, as part of a broader criminal investigation that two people familiar with the matter described as an international financial investigation that had been going on for at least a year. Hunter Biden is implicated in that investigation but was never a specific target for criminal prosecution, the people said.”

“10% of voters would have changed their vote if they knew about Hunter Biden.” Miranda Devine @nypost @TuckerCarlson But I won anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020