AG Bill Barr knew about investigations involving Hunter Biden months before the election: report
The attorney general had personal knowledge about investigations into Hunter Biden months before the 2020 election, according to a new report.
“Attorney General William Barr has known about a disparate set of investigations involving Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings since at least this spring, a person familiar with the matter said, and worked to avoid their public disclosure during the heated election campaign. Republicans and President Trump have pressed Mr. Barr for months to pursue Mr. Biden, especially as his father, Joe Biden, gained momentum in his ultimately successful bid for president,” The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. “Mr. Barr has staved off pressure from Republicans in Congress for information into the investigations, the person said, without elaborating on his actions.”
Trump has complained about the lack of coverage of Hunter Biden prior to the election.
Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
“One investigation became public this week after federal investigators served a subpoena on Hunter Biden. The subpoena sought detailed financial information in connection with a criminal tax investigation by the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware, according to people familiar with the matter,” the newspaper reported. “Federal prosecutors in Manhattan had also been looking at Hunter Biden’s business and financial dealings, as part of a broader criminal investigation that two people familiar with the matter described as an international financial investigation that had been going on for at least a year. Hunter Biden is implicated in that investigation but was never a specific target for criminal prosecution, the people said.”
“10% of voters would have changed their vote if they knew about Hunter Biden.” Miranda Devine @nypost @TuckerCarlson But I won anyway!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 10, 2020
2020 Election
‘Hail Mary’ lawsuit to overturn the election could be politically ‘do-or-die’ for Texas AG: report
If Texas’ audacious new lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results looks like a Hail Mary play for President Donald Trump, it might prove just as do-or-die for the attorney general who filed it.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton had fallen into political peril this fall, facing another set of criminal allegations after eight of his top aides said they believed he broke the law by using the agency’s resources to do favors for a political donor. The allegations have reportedly sparked an FBI investigation that escalated this week when FBI agents served at least one subpoena at the attorney general’s office. Texas Republicans have called the allegations concerning and begun to distance themselves from Paxton.
2020 Election
Trump escalates his ‘unprecedented assault’ on democracy as time runs out for him to steal the election: report
President Donald Trump on Thursday continued to falsely claim that he had won the 2020 presidential election -- which he lost.
"With his legal options dwindling and time running out before a key electoral college deadline, President Trump on Thursday ramped up pressure on the Supreme Court to help overturn Joe Biden’s victory, gaining the support of more than 100 congressional Republicans in the unprecedented assault on the U.S. election system," The Washington Post reported Thursday. "By late afternoon, 106 GOP House members — a majority of the 196-member Republican caucus — had signed on to an amicus brief to support the Texas-led motion, among them Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) and Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN), the chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee."
2020 Election
‘Duped’ Trump supporters will realize they got suckered by ‘mountains of misinformation’: Georgia official
Supporters of Donald Trump will soon realize that they were mislead about the 2020 presidential campaign, which was won by President-elect Joe Biden.
Republican Lt. Gov. of Georgia Geoff Duncan made the prediction while being interviewed by Judy Woodruff on the PBS NewsHour on Thursday.
Woodruff noted that 106 Republican members of Congress are calling upon the Supreme Court to overturn the election results in four states.
"That's a pretty powerful group of people who are saying that what you did in Georgia doesn't hold up under the law," Woodruff noted.
"You know, I think there's going to be hundreds of thousands if not millions of people that wake up in the coming days and weeks that realize they've been duped," he predicted. "They've been duped by mountains of misinformation."