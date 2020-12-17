‘All a grift’: Trump blasted for not spending any money on Georgia Senate runoffs

The two January runoff elections in Georgia will determine control of the U.S. Senate in 2021. President Donald Trump has be focused on the races in fundraising appeals, but apparently not when it comes to spending money, according to a new report in the HuffPost.

“President Donald Trump has invoked the Georgia Senate runoffs dozens of times over the past month while raising money for his $100 million-plus ‘leadership’ political committee — but has not reported spending a dime on those races,” White House correspondent S.V. Dáte reported Thursday.

In an analysis of “independent expenditures” in the races, Dáte discovered $172.6 million in spending had been reported by 114 groups. But Trump’s new Save America committee and not reported spending any money.

Dáte interviewed former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-IL), who said it was the “same old song” from Trump.

“It’s what he is. It’s what he does. It’s all a con. It’s all a lie. It’s all a grift. And sadly, millions continue to fall for it,” Walsh charged.

Despite not investing so far in the Georgia runoffs, Trump has apparently raised big money for his new group.

“It is unclear from public filings exactly how much Trump has raised for the entity — which he can use to pay expenses ranging from golf clubs to meals to hush money; or even pay himself an enormous salary. But his campaign boasted earlier this month that he had raised over $207 million since Election Day,” HuffPost reported. “Under the distribution formula disclosed on his campaign website’s donation page, Trump has likely collected at least $150 million for Save America since Nov. 3.”

