American hero Chuck Yeager dead at 97: report

9 mins ago

Col. Charles E. Yeager in flight suit. (U.S. Air Force photo)

Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager passed away on Monday evening, his wife Victoria posted to his Twitter account.

She praised his “incredible life well lived” and labeled him “America’s greatest pilot.”

Yeager was an “ace” fighter pilot after shooting down 11 enemy aircraft along the Western Front in World War II.

He made history as the first human to break the sound barrier.

He went on to commander fighter squadrons during Vietnam. He retired in 1975 with the rank of brigadier general.

7 mins ago

December 7, 2020

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever.

Trump blasts Georgia Republican as ‘dumb or corrupt’ — and urges ‘every great Georgian to call him out’

22 mins ago

December 7, 2020

President Donald Trump on Monday continued to wage war on members of his own party in Georgia.

The latest Republican to face an angry tweet from the White House is Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R-GA).

Trump has attacked Republicans in Georgia for not going along with his election fraud conspiracy theories. On Monday, Trump also claimed that it would be the fault of Peach State Republicans if Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) and interim Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) lose their January runoff elections, giving control of the chamber to Democrats.

Trump discusses giving pardons ‘like Christmas gifts’ — even to people who haven’t requested one: report

39 mins ago

December 7, 2020

President Donald Trump has been discussing pardoning "every person who ever talked" to him, according to a new report by Axios.

"President Trump isn't just accepting pardon requests but blindly discussing them 'like Christmas gifts' to people who haven't even asked," Jonathan Swan reported Monday night, citing "sources with direct knowledge of the conversations."

"Trump recently told one adviser he was going to pardon 'every person who ever talked to me,' suggesting an even larger pardon blitz to come. As with most Trump conversations, the adviser wasn't sure how seriously to take the president — although Trump gave no indication he was joking," Swan reported. "Trump has also interrupted conversations to spontaneously suggest that he add the person he's speaking with to his pardon list, these sources said."

