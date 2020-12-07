American hero Chuck Yeager dead at 97: report

Legendary pilot Chuck Yeager passed away on Monday evening, his wife Victoria posted to his Twitter account.

She praised his “incredible life well lived” and labeled him “America’s greatest pilot.”

Fr @VictoriaYeage11 It is w/ profound sorrow, I must tell you that my life love General Chuck Yeager passed just before 9pm ET. An incredible life well lived, America’s greatest Pilot, & a legacy of strength, adventure, & patriotism will be remembered forever. — Chuck Yeager (@GenChuckYeager) December 8, 2020

Yeager was an “ace” fighter pilot after shooting down 11 enemy aircraft along the Western Front in World War II.

He made history as the first human to break the sound barrier.

He went on to commander fighter squadrons during Vietnam. He retired in 1975 with the rank of brigadier general.

@UPDATE US aviation legend Chuck Yeager, the first pilot to break the sound barrier, has died. A World War II fighter pilot, Yeager, 97, rocketed into history by breaking the sound barrier in the experimental Bell X-1 in 1947, helping to pave the way for the US space program pic.twitter.com/HCa4HeldKK — AFP News Agency (@AFP) December 8, 2020