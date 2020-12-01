Americans were infected with COVID-19 far earlier than ‘first’ US case: CDC study
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first detected the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in a Washington state patient on January 20, 2020. But a new CDC study shows that Americans were likely infected with the novel coronavirus much earlier.
The CDC has now studied thousands of blood donations from the Red Cross taken between December 13 and January 17, and found the antibodies produced in response to the potentially deadly virus in more than 100 samples, CNN and the Wall Street Journal report.
“The 7,389 samples, collected from nine states, were tested for SARS-CoV-2 reactive antibodies. SARS-CoV-2 is the scientific name for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19,” CNN reports. “Of the samples tested, at least 106 were found to have antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, including ones collected from California, Oregon and Washington from Dec. 13 through Dec. 16, 2019.”
The Wall Street Journal notes this timeline suggests the virus was already present in the U.S. “a few weeks before it was officially identified in China and about a month earlier than public health authorities found the first U.S. case.”
The CDC “also found 67 samples with antibodies in Massachusetts, Michigan, Wisconsin or Iowa, and Connecticut or Rhode Island,” meaning the virus antibodies were not just found on the West Coast.
U.S. Intelligence multiple times briefed the White House of the brewing “cataclysmic” pandemic in China as early as November.
This article has been updated to more clearly reflect the CDC study.
2020 Election
Trump baffled by vaccine hold-up because he has the ’emotional make-up of a small child’: CNN
Reporting on a planned White House task force meeting on Tuesday where FDA head Steven Hahn is expected to provide an update on the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine, CNN's John Harwood said officials in the government are having to fend off a pestering Donald Trump.
According to CNN's Jim Sciutto, Trump is "upset" that the vaccine hasn't been released to the public yet because he doesn't understand the complexity of the massive public health project and why the FDA hasn't approved the vaccine's release.
"This is not the first time we've been concerned about the president interfering, perhaps with an eye towards politics, to the scientific questions about vaccine approval. What do we know?" Sciutto asked.
Activism
C-SPAN caller claims vaccine companies are trying to implant him with ‘tracking device’
A C-SPAN caller from North Carolina claimed on Tuesday that pharmaceutical companies are plotting to include a tracking device in COVID-19 vaccines.
"I'm 71 years old, basically in pretty good health," a caller named Mark told C-SPAN's Washington Journal. "I don't really have any problem taking the vaccine except that I'm hearing of the possibility of them including a barcoded tracking device that will be a part of the vaccination and they say the reason for that, if it's true, would be to better get effective results with respect to the virus and the vaccination."
"Where are you reading this report?" the C-SPAN host interrupted.
COVID-19
Pfizer seeks EU vaccine approval as OECD sees recovery in 2021
Pharma companies Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday filed for European approval for their coronavirus vaccine, following in the footsteps of competitor Moderna, while the OECD predicted the world economy would bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by late 2021.
But the United Nations warned that the pandemic will pitch tens of millions more people into desperate need next year, saying around $35 billion is needed in humanitarian aid.
Companies have been racing to find a treatment for the coronavirus, which has killed almost 1.5 million people and infected over 63 million since it first emerged in China in December last year.