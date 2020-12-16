Quantcast
Connect with us

America’s largest corporations outed for using pandemic to layoff employees despite huge profits

Published

1 min ago

on

Happy businessman with money in hand, US dollar bills (Shutterstock.com)

While thousands of small businesses are filing for bankruptcy, and Americans are struggling to pay their rent and mortgage, corporate America is raking in the dough.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that 45 of the 50 largest American companies scored a profit since March, when the COVID-19 crisis sparked lockdowns and quarantines. But the unfortunate number is that despite the corporate success, at least 27 of those 50 largest companies had layoffs, accounting for more than 100,000 Americans out of work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The data reveals a split screen inside many big companies this year. On one side, corporate leaders are touting their success and casting themselves as leaders on the road to economic recovery,” the report said. “On the other, many of their firms have put Americans out of work and used their profits to increase the wealth of shareholders.”

As the shutdowns began, large companies told the world that they were there to help. CEOs even took a pledge to focus more on employees and less on shareholders, only to lay off workers anyway.

“Berkshire Hathaway raked in profits of $56 billion during the first six months of the pandemic while one of its subsidiary companies laid off more than 13,000 workers,” said the report. “Salesforce, Cisco Systems and PayPal cut staff even after their chief executives vowed not to do so. Companies sent thousands of employees packing while sending billions of dollars to shareholders. Walmart, whose CEO spent the past year championing the idea that businesses ‘should not just serve shareholders,’ nonetheless distributed more than $10 billion to its investors during the pandemic while laying off 1,200 corporate office employees.”

The pandemic and a February recession was ultimately labeled “the worst economic crisis of our lifetimes,” CNN.com explained.

The impending rental crisis is about to have large ripple effects too. A whopping 32 percent of renters entered September with pandemic-related rental debt. When anti-eviction regulations expire, those Americans will be thrown out of their homes. Even as the vaccine rolls out, it may come too late for some desperate to stay in their homes. Then there’s the debt that piled up for the unpaid rent. If people are able to gather enough money to rent a new place, their credit will be trashed, making it harder to find housing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Wall Street Journal warned in October that it is next great housing crisis.

Read the full data from the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Democrats are stuck in a hostage crisis — and they should just give into Republicans on stimulus: conservative

Published

7 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Wednesday, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin says that as Republicans and Democrats get closer to a new stimulus deal, there's no doubt that some in the Democratic base will be disappointed by what's in it.

"While the two Georgia Senate runoff races have yet to be decided, the long and tortured path to a possible deal tells us a lot about how the parties will operate in an era in which Democrats will control the White House and narrowly hold the House while the Senate remains closely divided and subject to a filibuster," she writes.

But saying "it's not enough," or "we should hold out for more" is rarely productive, according to Rubin.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Report says hacker broke into Trump’s Twitter account by guessing his password: ‘maga2020!’

Published

32 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

According to a report from The Guardian, Dutch prosecutors have confirmed that President Trump’s Twitter account was hacked in October -- "despite denials from Washington and the company, but said the 'ethical hacker' would not face charges."

According to The Guardian, the hacker, Victor Gevers, simply guessed Trump's password to get into his account. Gevers says he guessed the was “maga2020!”

Dutch prosecutors based their findings on an investigation by the police specialist cyber unit, called Team High-tech Crime.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

America’s survival depends on bankrupting the Republican Party

Published

45 mins ago

on

December 16, 2020

By

It’s time to defund the GOP, and there’s precedent and strategy for the effort.

The need to cut the party’s access to both private and government money is seen in the reaction by some extremist Republicans to news like a New York State lawmaker’s proposal to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory. Predictably, the far right is freaking out. “Freedom!” they scream as they run around maskless, assaulting their fellow citizens with potentially virus-laden breath.

Large parts of the Republican base now join conspiracists in the misguided belief that vaccine manufacturers are participating in mind-control experiments and that public health measures like masks are “un-American,” while we’re being sickened and dying from the highest rates of COVID-19 infection and death in the developed world.

Continue Reading
 
 

Happy Holidays!

As a special thank you from all of us at Raw, we're offering Raw Story ad-free for 15% off - just $2 per week. Now 'til Dec. 31st.

The fight isn't over. Try Raw Story ad-free for just $1! Support Truth. LEARN MORE