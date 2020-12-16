Anthony Scaramucci reveals what Donald Trump said about his legacy to White House aides

Former campaign aide and communications director Anthony Scaramucci told CNN on Wednesday that President Donald Trump couldn’t possibly care less about his “legacy.”
Speaking to host Chris Cuomo, Scaramucci explained that history only matters to those he leaves behind. He joined the panel with former Trump lawyer Jim Schultz to discuss the kind of fake propaganda that Trump is pushing out about the election.
“Listen, it’s terrible. Jim knows this because we did work together briefly in the office,” recalled Scaramucci. “Jim was a hockey goalie taking shots on net of all this insanity and breaking them with great diplomacy. There is nobody like Jim left in the White House right now.”
“So the president wants to transact,” Scaramucci went on. “He wants to make money. he does not care about his legacy. He has told people privately, ‘Why do I care about my legacy? I’ll be dead.’ So, he’s looking at the next two, three weeks; how am I going to make money off this? How is this going to be good for me, post-presidency? Is there a chance I could still stay in the presidency? Ron Johnson and Rand Paul think there is a lot of unproven fraud. So, he’s listening to those people, Chris. But trust me, this is all transactional from here until January 20th.”
See the full interview below:
On CNN Wednesday, Chris Cuomo exploded with fury over new reporting that former Health and Human Services science adviser Paul Alexander urged for a strategy of more people being infected with COVID-19.
"We now know a former top Trump appointee repeatedly urged other top health officials to adopt a herd immunity strategy. That would mean intentionally allowing millions to be sickened by COVID," said Cuomo. "Here's the full screen quote. Put it up. 'Infants, kids, teens, young people, young adults, middle-aged with no conditions, et cetera, have zero to little risk. So we use them to develop herd immunity. We want them infected.'"
A CNN report detailed the sketchy investments of Georgia Republican David Perdue, who is currently up for reelection in a January runoff.
After making an overwhelming number of stock trades while in office, it became clear upon investigation that Perdue was trading in corporations that he was also overseeing as part of his committees. While there are rules against insider trading in Congress, having a Senate and Justice Department run by members of his party could be the reason investigations have disappeared.
Now that Perdue is inches from Election Day, he not only won't debate his Democratic opponent, he won't even speak to reporters asking for an explanation for the trades. If everything was above board, certainly Perdue would want to set the record straight, suggested Jon Ossoff during a debate in which an empty podium represented Perdue.
On MSNBC Wednesday, anchor Joy Reid discussed a new report from The Daily Beast that Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA)'s mansion was mysteriously devalued down by $6 million — potentially saving her and her husband huge amounts of money in property taxes.
"Early voting in the Georgia runoff, which will determine the control of the United States Senate, is shattering records," said Reid. "While it's only been a few weeks since election day, there's been story after story after story about corruption and ethics issues that both Republican senate candidates, appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler and incumbent David Perdue, continue to face, including today's Daily Beast report which reveals that the value of Loeffler's Atlanta mansion dropped $6 million overnight in 2016 and no one can explain why."