Anthony Scaramucci: ‘Trump is really losing it psychologically’
Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday suggested that President Donald Trump is suffering mental problems after losing the 2020 election.
“Trump is really losing it, psychologically,” Scaramucci wrote on Twitter. “His followers don’t get that being a ‘loser’ is just about as bad as actual death to him.”
“He is now a ‘loser’ in his daddy’s eyes,” he added. “All he can do is act out. I wonder how it will end.”
— Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) December 1, 2020
Scaramucci’s comment came shortly after Trump called on the governor of Georgia to “call off” the upcoming Senate run off election.
“It won’t be needed. We will all WIN!” the president exclaimed.
Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020
2020 Election
Rick Wilson and George Conway hilariously ridicule the GOP’s attempt to save Georgia’s Senate seats as Trump implodes
Conservative attorney George Conway-- who is married to former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway -- made an appearance on GOP consultant Rick Wilson's "New Normal" podcast on Tuesday, where the two Lincoln Project founders wondered whether the president really wants the Republican Party to hang onto the two Georgia Senate seats headed for a run-off in January after he went down to defeat in the state.
The trio started off the Daily Beast podcast with a hilarious dramatic reading of the Washington Post's bombshell report about the president's inability to comprehend how he lost the election, with Conway laughing at the mention of Trump's "fragile mental state."
2020 Election
US lawmakers renew stimulus push as focus shifts to Biden
President-elect Joe Biden will present his economic team on Tuesday, as a bipartisan group of senators make a renewed push for another stimulus package to help the faltering US economy.
With Covid-19 cases spiking, the world's largest economy faces an uncertain outlook that Biden and his economic team led by nominee for Treasury secretary Janet Yellen will have to work to remedy.The diverse group, with women and minorities in key roles, will face millions in jobs losses and a rising wave of small businesses shutting their doors and major corporations laying off their workers.
Outgoing Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin agrees on the need for more federal help for workers left jobless and business battered by the pandemic.
2020 Election
‘Conjecture and musings’: Dem senator tears into Trump ‘election fraud’ witness at Michigan hearing
Michigan state Sen. Jeff Irwin (D) blasted former state Sen. Patrick Colbeck (R) at an election fraud hearing on Tuesday.
At a state Senate Oversight Committee hearing, Colbeck suggested that there was a plot to use voting machines to steal the election from President Donald Trump.
For his part, Irwin noted that Trump had not requested a recount in Michigan.
"If you were on the losing end, much like, say, President Trump or candidate John James, would you have requested a recount?" the Democratic lawmaker asked.
"I've doubts with the integrity of the recount process," Colbeck replied. "So, I probably would not have done that."