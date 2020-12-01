Anthony Scaramucci: ‘Trump is really losing it psychologically’

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on Tuesday suggested that President Donald Trump is suffering mental problems after losing the 2020 election.

“Trump is really losing it, psychologically,” Scaramucci wrote on Twitter. “His followers don’t get that being a ‘loser’ is just about as bad as actual death to him.”

“He is now a ‘loser’ in his daddy’s eyes,” he added. “All he can do is act out. I wonder how it will end.”

Scaramucci’s comment came shortly after Trump called on the governor of Georgia to “call off” the upcoming Senate run off election.

“It won’t be needed. We will all WIN!” the president exclaimed.

