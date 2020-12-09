Quantcast
Anti-vaxxers attack 90-year-old UK woman who was the first to receive COVID vaccine: 'She died in 2008'

Margaret Keenan receiving her COVID-19 vaccine. (Screenshot)

Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person to receive one of the 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be distributed throughout the UK in the coming weeks. But as the BBC’s Shayan Sardarizaheh reports, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are already targeting her, some suggesting that she doesn’t even exist.

In a series of screenshots posted to Twitter, Sardarizaheh shared examples of some the narratives people are using to attack Keenan. According to one person, Keenan actually died in 2008.

Other conspiracy theorists cast doubt on photos showing Keenan, and another recipient of the vaccine, William Shakespeare from Warwickshire, getting vaccinated, saying the two events couldn’t have happened since they both live in different towns. But this notion was easily debunked by Sardarizaheh.

Anti-vaxxers even descended on Sardarizaheh’s thread.

