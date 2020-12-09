Anti-vaxxers attack 90-year-old UK woman who was the first to receive COVID vaccine: ‘She died in 2008’

Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first person to receive one of the 800,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that will be distributed throughout the UK in the coming weeks. But as the BBC’s Shayan Sardarizaheh reports, anti-vaccine conspiracy theorists are already targeting her, some suggesting that she doesn’t even exist.

In a series of screenshots posted to Twitter, Sardarizaheh shared examples of some the narratives people are using to attack Keenan. According to one person, Keenan actually died in 2008.

"Wasn't she coming from Coventry in the beginning??" How could she be born in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, and later relocate to Coventry, England? Clear proof she doesn't exist, apparently. pic.twitter.com/eRtZSTZQGp — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 8, 2020

Courtesy of @KolinaKoltai The video of her vaccination is actually from October, this Facebook post claims. Also, it was not a real vaccine because the nurse administering it was not wearing gloves, it adds. pic.twitter.com/WmCEPxPb6M — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 8, 2020

Other conspiracy theorists cast doubt on photos showing Keenan, and another recipient of the vaccine, William Shakespeare from Warwickshire, getting vaccinated, saying the two events couldn’t have happened since they both live in different towns. But this notion was easily debunked by Sardarizaheh.

How could the same nurse vaccinate both Ms Keenan and Mr Shakespeare while one lives in Coventry in the other in Stratford? She could because both of them were actually vaccinated within minutes of each other at University Hospital Coventry. So, yes, it was the same nurse. pic.twitter.com/tLWwvRLQ6A — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) December 9, 2020

It didn’t take long for conspiracy theories to arrive today. Margaret Keenan did not die in 2008, and neither are she nor the nurse who administered the first UK Pfizer/BioNTech vaccination “crisis actors”. pic.twitter.com/y3TrKnjmT2 — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) December 8, 2020

Anti-vaxxers even descended on Sardarizaheh’s thread.

