Arizona Republican is ‘nuts’ and a ‘permanent resident of Crazytown’: GOP governor’s chief of staff
Republican infighting in Arizona shifted on Friday, as the intramural arguments dividing the GOP shifted from Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud to the COVID-19 vaccines.
It started on Friday afternoon when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wondered on Twitter whether Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) would “coerce” coronavirus vaccinations.
Like all freedom-loving Arizonans, I am left wondering if the Governor intends to coerce vaccinations, and whether the State Legislature will let him.
— Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 4, 2020
Biggs received harsh pushback from Daniel Scarpinato, Ducey’s chief of staff.
“We always knew you were nuts, but you’ve now officially confirmed it for the whole world to see. Congratulations. Enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown,” Scarpinato posted publicly on Twitter.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's chief of staff to @RepAndyBiggsAZ. https://t.co/QK1tiMcaaw
— Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) December 5, 2020
‘David Perdue is a crook’: GOP senator ripped as ‘a cartoon version of a corrupt oligarch’
Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) was ripped on MSNBC as a crook by his Democratic challenger on Friday.
Joy Reid, host of "The ReidOut" on MSNBC, interviewed Democrat Jon Ossoff, who had harsh words for his Republican opponent.
"David Perdue is like the cartoon version of a corrupt oligarch," Ossoff charged. "Profiting from tragedy while opposing help for ordinary people. This is a guy who lives on a private island, hasn't held a single town hall meeting in six years, openly sells meetings to lobbyists for corporate PAC checks, votes to throw people off their healthcare, opposed even the first round of $1,200 stimulus checks and he treats his Senate office like it is his E-trade account."
Trump declares Georgia’s GOP governor a ‘moron’ and ‘nutjob’ as Republican civil war intensifies: report
President Donald Trump is trashing Georgia's GOP governor even worse in private than on Twitter, according to a new report by CNN.
"In the politics lead today, Georgia Republicans say that they are concerned about President Trump's planned rally tomorrow in Georgia," CNN's Jake Tapper reported. "They worry that it could actually discourage Republican voter turnout. Two critical Senate runoff elections will determine if Republicans or Democrats control the Senate -- and the prospects for much of President-elect Biden's agenda."
CNN correspondent Jeremy Diamond reported the latest on the situation.