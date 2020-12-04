Arizona Republican is ‘nuts’ and a ‘permanent resident of Crazytown’: GOP governor’s chief of staff

Republican infighting in Arizona shifted on Friday, as the intramural arguments dividing the GOP shifted from Donald Trump’s conspiracy theories about election fraud to the COVID-19 vaccines.

It started on Friday afternoon when Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) wondered on Twitter whether Gov. Doug Ducey (R-AZ) would “coerce” coronavirus vaccinations.

Like all freedom-loving Arizonans, I am left wondering if the Governor intends to coerce vaccinations, and whether the State Legislature will let him. — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) December 4, 2020

Biggs received harsh pushback from Daniel Scarpinato, Ducey’s chief of staff.

“We always knew you were nuts, but you’ve now officially confirmed it for the whole world to see. Congratulations. Enjoy your time as a permanent resident of Crazytown,” Scarpinato posted publicly on Twitter.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's chief of staff to @RepAndyBiggsAZ. https://t.co/QK1tiMcaaw — Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) December 5, 2020