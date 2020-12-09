Quantcast
As Trump continues to hint he’ll reclaim the White House, staffers are searching for new jobs: report

6 mins ago

Donald Trump (AFp)

As President Trump and his die-hard loyalists continue to disseminate the notion that he can still overturn the results of the 2020 election, thousands of his political appointees are already looking for new jobs, The Independent reports.

Making the appointees’ job searches more fraught, they risk being “fired or blacklisted by Trumpworld” thanks to threats from White House officials forbidding them to search for new jobs.

“You have a mix of staffers quietly looking or kind of feeling it out,” a top K Street official told The Independent. “There are just a bunch of people that haven’t reached out who normally would have [to help themselves] at this point… It’s a concern shared by everybody who wants to help these folks.”

According to the official, Trumpworld’s insistence that staffers toe the line when it comes to the ‘stolen election’ rhetoric, “making it harder for the more experienced ones to assist their junior colleagues in finding the next steps on the Washington career ladder,” The Independent reports.

“Political winds shift all the time around here, but the unfortunate part for those poor people — especially the more junior and mid-level folks who are really going to struggle to get a job — is that you’ve got to start early because these things fill up, especially on Capitol Hill where Republicans actually made some gains and they would have had some opportunities,” the official said.

Read the full report over at The Independent.


