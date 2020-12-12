Quantcast
Atlanta’s mayor declines Biden cabinet nomination: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Keisha Lance Bottoms (screengrab).

President-elect Joe Biden was rebuffed by a potential cabinet nominee, according to a new report in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” advisor Rashad Taylor said in a statement to the newspaper.

“The Mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia,” he said. “Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”

‘This a phony pandemic’: Republican praises Trump supporters for refusing to wear masks

Published

24 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Representative-elect Bob Good (R-VA) lied about the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing Trump supporters at a march in Washington, DC on Saturday.

"I can't tell you how great it is to look out there and see your faces," Good said, while wearing a red "Trump 2020" hat.

"This looks like a group of people that gets that this a phony pandemic," he falsely claimed. "It's a serious virus, but it's a virus, it's not a pandemic."

https://twitter.com/COVID19Tracking/status/1337556246120042496

"It's great to see your faces, you get it. You stand up against tyranny. Thank you for being here today, thank you for saying no to the insanity," he added.

Joy Reid calls for top 2 congressional Republicans to be stripped of positions after plot to overturn the election

Published

44 mins ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Joy Reid on Saturday called for the top two congressional Republicans to be stripped of their leadership positions after joining Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The effort was waged by 17 GOP attorneys general and 126 GOP members of the House of Representatives.

"I'm beginning to get the sense that the Seditious 17 and the Autocracy 126 are beginning realize how badly they screwed up," journalist Kurt Eichenwald tweeted Saturday.

"Thought it was just smart politics to join onto something calling for the disenfranchisement of millions. Too bad and too late. This is you, forever," he concluded.

COVID claims the life of legendary Black country singer Charley Pride

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 12, 2020

By

Coronavirus has claimed the life of a pioneering Black musician in the Country Music Hall of Fame.

"Charley Pride, the pioneering black country singer known for such hits as 'Kiss an Angel Good Mornin'' and 'Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone,' has died from complications related to Covid-19, according to his publicist," Rolling Stone magazine reported Saturday.

"Born in Sledge, Mississippi, in 1934, Pride picked cotton, played baseball in the Negro league, worked in a smelting plant in Montana, and served in the U.S. Army before becoming country music’s first black superstar. He scored 52 Top 10 country hits, including 29 Number Ones, and was the first African-American performer to appear on the Grand Ole Opry stage since Deford Bailey made his debut in the 1920s. Pride became an Opry member in 1993. In 2000, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame," the magazine reported.

