Atlanta’s mayor declines Biden cabinet nomination: report

President-elect Joe Biden was rebuffed by a potential cabinet nominee, according to a new report in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” advisor Rashad Taylor said in a statement to the newspaper.

“The Mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia,” he said. “Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”

